Omega Laboratories expands operations in Brazil with its own DENATRAN accredited hair drug testing laboratory

SAO PAULO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories, Inc. announced today that they have secured DENATRAN accreditation for their 1,300+ sq. meter São Paulo facility, Omega Global Laboratory Services Do Brasil. Omega previously received accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for their Brazil laboratory in June of 2019. This accreditation is specific to the analysis of drugs and drug metabolites in hair. Omega has performed testing services for over a decade for partners and other accredited laboratories in Brazil from their United States headquarters.

"Building our own DENATRAN accredited laboratory in Brazil has been a key objective in our strategic global growth plan" says Bill Corl, CEO. "This location will allow us to provide faster results for our clients and partners in the region, while maintaining the same high quality and accuracy that Omega Laboratories is known for worldwide."

Accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard recognizes a facility's technical expertise and capabilities, functioning as a comprehensive laboratory quality management system. As part of the process, the competency of laboratory-developed testing methods, laboratory operations, staff training and experience, safety, documentation and quality control procedures are all evaluated. Accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard provides both proof of proficiency and expertise to regulatory authorities worldwide.

DENATRAN accreditation is a Brazilian government requirement to be able to perform hair testing for professional drivers in Brazil. Three years ago, Brazil implemented a law requiring professional drivers pass a hair drug test before receiving or renewing a commercial driver license. According to the Brazilian Federal Highway Police, this change "contributed to a 38% drop in the number of fatal accidents involving trucks on Brazilian federal highways in just the first six months of the requirement." Citing similar benefits to hair testing, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is working to publish guidelines to allow federally regulated testing programs to choose hair testing over urine. Omega takes great pride in performing this testing in our US laboratory for partners in Brazil and looks forward to continuing the services in the new operation in São Paulo.

Over the years, Omega Laboratories has developed a reputation for performing the highest quality hair testing while also providing drug testing expertise to clients and legislators alike. Omega continues to build this reputation and grow their global presence with highly accredited, quality driven laboratories to better serve the global market.

About Omega Laboratories, Inc. – Omega Laboratories is a global forensic drug testing provider offering hair, oral fluid, and urine drug testing expertise and program solutions to organizations that are committed to ensuring a safe, efficient, and healthy environment. Omega offers the fastest turnaround time in the industry, expanded panels, POCT products, and SaaS technology solutions, including multi language reporting and electronic custody documentation. Omega is a multinational organization that currently has laboratory operations in the United States, New Zealand, and Brazil, as well as partners around the globe.

