Omega Laboratories launches COVID-19 PCR testing for all variants and expands clinical laboratory operations into Canada

MOGADORE, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Laboratories announced the launch of a new suite of COVID-19 laboratory testing services today. Omega now offers polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-COV-2) COVID-19. Omega's testing utilizes the same proven PCR methods that have been in high demand around the globe as governments, communities, and organizations work tirelessly to track and curb the spread of the virus. This timely announcement should help to address the current capacity issues and shortages that governments and companies have been facing when attempting to secure COVID testing services, and it reaffirms Omega's ongoing expansion into clinical testing.

The PCR testing system that Omega utilizes has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Omega's new system features cutting-edge, real-time PCR (RT-PCR) with high throughput and high sensitivity. Patients are tested for active infection with the novel coronavirus using nasopharyngeal and nasal mid-turbinate swab collections. Results are available within 8-36 hours of arrival at the laboratory, with most samples being reported on the same day they are received.

While other laboratories are struggling to detect new variants, Omega is proud to note that this RT-PCR test picks up all known global variants and mutated strain of COVID-19. Omega's Research & Development team is also hard at work validating COVID-19 oral fluid testing and laboratory-based antibody testing in the coming months. Omega is CLIA certified and can perform testing for both Medicare and Medicaid.

"When we saw existing laboratories struggling with turnaround time and testing availability last fall, we began to investigate and build the best system possible," says Bill Corl, CEO. "This has allowed us to secure the top-performing equipment and supplies to offer fast and high-quality COVID-19 testing services."

Dr. Roza George is directing the ongoing growth of Omega Laboratories' new clinical laboratory operations. Dr. George joined the Omega team in September of 2020, bringing with her eleven-years of clinical testing expertise. Dr. George holds a PhD. in Molecular Neuroscience from SUNY Downstate Health Science University which is affiliated with SUNY Downstate Medical Center.

"As vaccines are distributed, countries still face many challenges and reliable testing is key to meeting those challenges. We have confirmed that our testing will detect all variants of COVID-19. Omega will play a key role in assisting the healthcare community during this crisis," says Dr. Roza George, Director of Clinical Laboratory Operations. "Omega has the expertise, the capacity, and the production knowledge to make a real positive impact as we all fight to bring an end to this pandemic."

Omega's successful expansion into clinical testing has also seized upon growth opportunities internationally, as Omega launched a new laboratory operation in Canada over the final months of 2020. Omega has been awarded Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP) Accreditation for testing from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia. This new laboratory began performing COVID-19 PCR testing for Canada-based organizations on January 27th.

Omega Laboratories also offers CareStart™ COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits, which have made a major impact in testing opportunities for the government and employers alike. The CareStart™ COVID-19 Antigen Test allows effective rapid screening of COVID-19 infection with a 10-minute processing time.

Omega's forensic hair and oral fluid drug testing already successfully protects safety-sensitive organizations across the globe, including Fortune 500 companies, Third Party Administrators, law enforcement and military, and government agencies. This swift diversification into the clinical testing market was made possible from Omega's accumulation of over twenty-years of expertise in running a production toxicology laboratory. This expansion into the rapidly growing clinical testing market during uncertain times only serves to highlight the agility and stability of Omega as a powerful leader in the laboratory testing markets.

About Omega Laboratories, Inc. - Omega Laboratories has been an industry leader in forensic drug testing for over twenty years. Omega holds accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025 laboratory standards, is CLIA certified, and is accredited by the College of American Pathologies (CAP). Omega utilizes a PCR testing system that has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Omega Laboratories headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio is a state-of-the-art facility providing drugs of abuse testing and clinical testing to over 6,000 clients worldwide.

