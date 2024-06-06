Omega Optical Hires New CEO: David Cooper

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Optical ("Omega"), an Artemis company, announced the appointment of David Cooper as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 4 June 2024. David brings over 30 years of industrial technology leadership experience that will further Omega's vision to be the most agile, customer-centric, technical partner for the design and development of mission-critical optics solutions that advance human health, mobility, connectivity, productivity and security.

Previously, David served as a Senior Operating Partner at Cerberus Capital Management ("CCM") where he focused on accelerating organic growth and new product development, while delivering operational excellence and enhancing customer experience at CCM's Industrials portfolio companies. Prior to CCM, David held executive and commercial leadership positions at APITech (now Spectrum Control), Owens Corning, Honeywell and Air Products & Chemicals. David holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas.

At Omega, David will be responsible for leading the organization's "One Omega" growth strategy which leverages the Company's broad component technology portfolio to provide high-value solutions for OEM and key customers in life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial and semiconductor markets. The role builds upon David's prior success developing high performing teams and accelerating innovation into new products.

Commenting on his new role, David states, "I'm honored to join and lead Omega Optical at such a dynamic time for the company. With its strong heritage, we'll look to further build on our capabilities and services to become an even stronger partner to our customers. I'm excited to work alongside this talented team to capitalize on our growth opportunities. Together, we are well-positioned to drive the next phase of innovation and success."

Artemis' Partner and Omega Board Member Euan Milne commented, saying, "David's leadership qualifications and track record of commercial growth make him uniquely qualified to lead Omega in its next chapter of growth and innovation. Artemis and the Omega Board are very excited to welcome David to Omega and for the growth that lies ahead."

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer and more connected world. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

About Omega Optical

Headquartered in Brattleboro, VT, Omega Optical designs, manufactures, and coats critical optical elements that guide light between source and sensor. Omega succeeds on a differentiated service model that emphasizes curiosity, design authority, and customer intimacy by delivering mission-critical solutions for applications that power the aerospace, defense, life sciences, industrial, and semiconductor markets. For more information on Omega, please visit: www.omega-optical.com.

