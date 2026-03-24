Omega Systems Earns MSP Industry Honors from CRN and Cloudtango, Highlighting Leadership in Managed IT Service Delivery

Recognition reflects growing demand for consistent, accountable managed IT from partners who specialize in regulated environments

READING, Pa., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Systems, a leading provider of managed IT and security services to the healthcare and financial services industries, today announced two significant industry recognitions: inclusion on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list and a top 30 ranking on Cloudtango's MSP Select US list of the top managed service providers in the country.

These recognitions reflect a shift in how regulated industries, including healthcare and financial services, choose managed service providers: moving beyond technical capability to focus on operational consistency, accountability, and performance under pressure. In these environments, the ability to deliver reliable, scalable IT support without adding friction has become a baseline expectation.

Omega's consistent inclusion on CRN's Tech Elite 250 recognizes its deep technical expertise and ongoing investment in advanced certifications across cloud, infrastructure, and emerging technologies. The list honors solution providers that demonstrate a commitment to delivering high-performance managed IT services through continuous technical investment.

Omega's climb to #28 on Cloudtango's MSP Select US list – a rise of more than 50 spots from the prior year – reflects the results customers experience: faster response, stronger accountability and IT operations that support business goals and operational resilience. Cloudtango evaluates MSPs based on key performance indicators including service delivery, customer satisfaction, and innovation in managed services.

"We don't wake up every day focused on winning awards," said Omega Systems CEO Mike Fuhrman. "Our priority is delivering meaningful, measurable outcomes for our customers. These rankings are a reflection of that focus – and the trust our customers place in us every day."

The recognition follows Omega's recent introduction of Omega Care, a structured managed IT support bundle designed to replace fragmented, reactive IT support with a consistent, high-performance operating model built for healthcare and financial services organizations. It combines industry-specific support pods, scalable service tiers and simplified per-user pricing into a single, integrated managed IT experience.

For Omega Systems, recognition like this is a byproduct of something more fundamental: a commitment to operational excellence, personal accountability, and the kind of consistent performance that regulated organizations can build on – across IT, security, and everything in between.

A full list of all Omega Systems' recent awards and recognition can be found at https://omegasystemscorp.com/company/awards/.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. The company services highly regulated and security-conscious organizations across the U.S., including those in financial services, healthcare and professional services. Omega's service-driven IT solutions portfolio includes 24×7 managed IT support, cybersecurity risk management, threat detection and response, backup and disaster recovery, multi-cloud connectivity, and much more. Learn more at www.omegasystemscorp.com.

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SOURCE Omega Systems