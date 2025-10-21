DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI was honored to receive the EV Design Excellence Award at the 2025 Battery Show Expo in Detroit, MI. This honor highlights OMI's investment in innovative, flexible hybrid technology, providing OEM's with a customizable platform for their ICE vehicles and boats.

OMI's Fusion Drive hybrid powertrain is a durable solution designed for powersports applications, encompassing off-road hybrid vehicles, boats, and drones.

OMI wins the EV Design Excellence Award for its innovative hybrid Fusion Drive System.

Nicholas White, CEO of OMI, stated, "We embarked on a mission to deliver a comprehensive and effortlessly installable hybrid system, on top of existing ICE platforms, enabling OEMs to expedite the development and evaluation of vehicles across diverse markets and conditions."

OMI established a team of engineers with specialized expertise in electronics, mechatronics, and battery technology in collaboration with two universities. This initiative delivers state-of-the-art advancements in software, hardware, electronics, and battery technology, resulting in a fully vertically integrated solution tailored to address specific market-driven objectives. This strategic approach ensures that every OEM partner receives a fast-track, meticulously customized system that meets their specific requirements.

OMI's advanced UI/UX, which goes beyond standard features, offers accessible functionalities such as user-driven third-party add-ons, cell mirroring, cloud connectivity, and AI learning. OMI's expertise extends to custom-designed Battery Management Systems (BMS) and versatile battery pack options, including fixed, removable, or combination packs. This flexibility allows OEMs to strategically balance range, cost, and performance while also offering end-users upgradeable accessories that drive new revenue streams.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the EV Design Excellence Award," said Luis Garelli, CTO of OMI. "This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and our deep commitment to collaborating with our customers. The Fusion Drive system represents our vision for the future of specialty and off-road mobility, where advanced technology and user-centric design work in perfect harmony. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible."

About OMI

OMI is a leader in developing advanced electric powertrain and mobility solutions. Specializing in customizable hybrid powertrains for powersports, defense, agriculture, and marine applications. OMI delivers innovative technology that combines performance, durability, and superior user experience.

