Omics Lab Services Global Market Report 2023: Increased Adoption of Direct to Consumer Omics Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omics Lab Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Services (Genomics, Proteomic, Transcriptomic, Metabolomics, Epigenetics); By Business; By Product; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global omics lab services market size is expected to reach USD 245.69 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Growing genomics data integration into clinical workflow and increasing consumer adoption of direct-to-consumer omics are credited with the market's growth. Omics labs have emerged as an important tool for the prognosis, diagnosis, and treatment of a wide range of diseases; however, a lack of experienced personnel who can handle samples, supply chain, and logistics all play a role in the samples delivered to omics labs. The market is predicted to expand as a result of greater attention being paid to the use of goods in the creation of pharmaceuticals, the investigation of biomarkers, and clinical diagnostics for the detection and treatment of diseases.



The market is also growing because of the growing interest and uses of multi-omics in health care. For instance, a research report by Gita A. Pathak., published in 2022, states that the heterogeneity of the PTSD symptom was discovered using the multi-omics examination that includes genetically regulated gene, splicing, & protein expression in the dorso-lateral pre-frontal cortex tissue in a sample of the U.S. veterans involved in the "Million Veteran Program".



For COVID-19, a number of omics outcomes have been seen. According to a study report published in October 2022 by Vincent R. Richard, "Early Estimation of COVID-19 Patient Mortality", by Targeting Plasma Multi-Omics and Machine Learning.



Omics Lab Services Market Report Highlights

Proteomics dominated the market in 2022. The rising frequency of technologies for recognizing and quantifying the total protein composition is responsible for the market's major expansion.

Diagnostic labs dominate the market and generate the highest sales. The main drivers of the market expansion are an increase in testing and resources for conducting tests.

In 2022, hardware equipment will rule the market. It is projected that the miniaturization of the devices used in genomic applications will drive market expansion.

Cancer segment is growing significantly in 2022. The primary factor driving segment expansion is the exceptional chance offered by multi-omics techniques to identify the molecular and clinical characteristics of cancer patients.

In 2022, North America will account for a major of global sales. The primary drivers of market expansion are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and other neurological disorders.

will account for a major of global sales. The primary drivers of market expansion are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and other neurological disorders. The global players include PhenoSwitch Bioscience, QIAGEN; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Illumina.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Government Funding

Rising Demand For Early Disease Diagnostic Tests

Restraints and Challenges

Lack Of Skilled Professionals

The publisher has segmented the omics lab services market report based on services, business, product, end-use, and region:

Omics Lab Services, Services Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Genomics

Proteomics

Transcriptomic

Metabolomics

Epigenetics

Omics Lab Services, Business Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Labs

Omics Lab Services, Product Technique Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hardware Equipment

Testing / Lab (Services)

Analytics / Interpretation

Omics Lab Services, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Cancer

Pharmaco

Reproductive

Forensics

Skincare

Nutrition

Other Categories

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $79.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $245.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4 % Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Omics Lab Services Market Insights



5. Global Omics Lab Services Market, by Services



6. Global Omics Lab Services Market, by Business



7. Global Omics Lab Services Market, by Product



8. Global Omics Lab Services Market, by End-Use



9. Global Omics Lab Services Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies

Beijing Genomics Institute

Q2 Solutions

Spectrus

Flomics Biotech

PhenoSwitch Bioscience

QIAGEN; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ll0tk3-lab?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets