Omio Group breaks boundaries, accelerating product innovation and market expansion across all business units in 2026

Transformative technology rolled out across the Group

New supply and third-party partnerships set to elevate market share

Omio Business launch targeting new SMB audience

Rome2Rio app refresh bringing AI intelligence and advertising potential

BERLIN, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ITB Berlin 2026, the Omio Group outlined the next phase of its evolution as the leading global multimodal travel platform, levelling up across two fronts: transformative technology innovation and global audience scale. By integrating travel discovery, booking, and partner distribution into a single connected ecosystem, the Omio Group is positioned to redefine and elevate the end-to-end travel experience.

With more than one billion annual users across its platform, bookable inventory from 3,000 partners spanning 46 countries, and over 100,000 active travellers daily, the Omio Group continues to strengthen its global footprint. By 2028, the company aims to operate in more than 70 countries, reinforcing its ambition to power seamless multimodal travel across the globe.

Elevating our platform via product innovation

Across all divisions, Omio is accelerating its technology and product capabilities to make travel simpler, smarter and faster.

The Omio App continues to introduce features that elevate usability, transparency and value for travellers. Omio Pass, a 90-day paid membership option, offers 10% off discounts across trains, buses, and ferries.

The launch of Omio Business marks an entry into corporate travel for the SMB segment, featuring extensive inventory across transport modes (including flights, trains, and buses) and accommodation on a single platform. Omio Business introduces corporate-grade functionality without contracts or minimum spend, perfectly tailored to a new audience of small to mid-sized businesses.

Rome2Rio, the Groups' discovery product, is rolling out a newly enhanced app experience, driven by AI-powered route intelligence, integrated ground transport booking, and an interactive map interface, strengthening door-to-door planning from discovery through to booking. Furthermore, the recently launched advertising platform introduces new ways for destinations and travel brands to engage high-intent travellers at the discovery stage. Destination advertising partnerships with Visit Brazil, Visit Malta, and the Croatian National Tourism Board connect highly engaged travellers at the earliest stage of trip planning, thereby increasing global relevance and visibility of demand.

Expanding global reach, impact and relevance

Alongside product innovation, the Omio Group continues to scale its global reach and audience relevance across markets and traveller communities.

Geographically, the Group has strengthened its presence across four continents, expanding into six Southeast Asian countries and Brazil in 2025. A major new market launch – the company's 47th – will be announced on 12 March, with further details available under embargo, marking a major milestone in Omio's international expansion.

On the distribution side, Omio B2B's white-label network continues to grow, with rapid onboarding of supply partners via AI integrations across the Group. A newly announced partnership with easyTrain, part of the easy family of brands, expands distribution of trains and buses, reaching new customer audiences across the UK and Europe.

Naren Shaam, Founder and CEO of Omio, said:

"Today, multimodal travel has moved from complexity to expectation. Travellers demand seamless journeys by default; however, the systems in place are woefully outdated and unnecessarily complicated. By leveraging product innovation, our ambition is to set new benchmarks for how consumers will experience the world of travel. Offering discovery, booking, and partner distribution in a single global platform will radically transform the transport sector. In 2026, we'll strengthen our product capabilities, inventory and audience impact to make Omio Group's vision a reality."

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading multimodal travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada, Southeast Asia, and Brazil via train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 100,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, Bangalore and Singapore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them. omio.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482408/5833412/OMIO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Omio