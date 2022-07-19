Omneky Expands Growing List of Investors

Technologist John Donovan Joins AI-driven Ad Tech Platform as Investor

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky , an AI-driven marketing platform, today announced that John Donovan, former CEO of AT&T Communications, has joined as an investor.

Donovan brings decades of experience helping scale next-generation SaaS companies for growth. He currently serves on the boards of Lockheed Martin and Palo Alto Networks, a global cybersecurity company. With the new partnership, Omneky is equipped to scale midmarket and enterprise AI content generation for personalized images and videos.

Donovan joins an impressive roster of Omneky investors that include Richard Socher, former Chief Scientist at Salesforce; Gene Farrell, former CPO/CSO at SmartSheets and former VP at AWS Enterprise; Craig Kostelic, Chief Business Officer, Commercial Revenue at Conde Nast; Charlie Feng, Co-Founder of ClearCo; Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO of Zuora, in addition to venture capital companies Softbank's Deepcore and Village Global.

"From my first introduction to Omneky, I have been impressed by their vision for using AI to create innovative design that is distinctive, ROI-driven, and scalable to each customer," said Donovan. "Their vision of leveraging client insights and demographics to generate AI-curated ads across multiple platforms is a marketing game-changer, and I'm proud to invest in their future."

Founded by technology entrepreneur and CEO Hikari Senju, the Omneky platform utilizes omnichannel creative testing to empower customers to launch unified and personalized brand experiences across all digital touchpoints. Omneky taps into audience demographics and consumer insights to generate thousands of tailored ads formatted for each platform using existing design assets. Omneky increases creative testing to maximize ad performance.

"We are honored to have the support of John Donovan among our growing list of strategic investors as we work towards our goal of being a category-defining AI company," said Hikari Senju, Founder and CEO of Omneky. "His investment will allow us to continue growing our platform, utilizing state-of-the-art deep learning at scale."

Last year, Omneky announced its seed round funding of over $2.5 million with strategic investments from venture capital firms including Softbank's Deepcore, Village Global and Hyphen Capital. The seed round funding allowed Omneky to continue to expand and implement significant updates to the platform, including its AI-powered image and video generation capabilities, new digital asset manager (DAM), creator marketplace and multi-platform integrations. The platform is now generating personalized ads for more than 200 clients across LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, programmatic TV, CTV and more.

About Omneky

Omneky is an AI marketing platform that generates and optimizes personalized ad creatives at scale in less time and for a considerably lower cost. Founded by technology entrepreneur, Hikari Senju, Omneky's mission is to empower human creativity and democratize growth with AI. With the help of Omneky's software and ad management system, which uses state-of-the-art deep learning to personalize experiences across all digital channels, Omneky's clients see an average 2.7x return on ad spend. To learn more, visit www.omneky.com or follow us on social media @omneky.

