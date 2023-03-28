Omneky Launches New "Product Generation Pro" Feature

Utilizes Proprietary Algorithms to Generate High Quality Product Images for Ad Creative

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky , a generative AI advertising platform, today announced the launch of its latest innovation: the Product Generation Pro feature. Powered by Nvidia's GPUs, this new feature lets users generate new product images in any setting or perspective without the need for photo shoots. This advances the ability for Omneky to generate personalized ads at scale for e-commerce and companies with physical products.

The tool leverages machine learning algorithms to automatically generate product images based on a set of example product images, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming photography sessions or graphic design work. Product Generation Pro allows customers to showcase their product in any setting or perspective, even with people wearing the products or interacting with them. This, combined with Omneky's image and copy generation capabilities, lets customers generate thousands of ads showcasing their product in different settings instantly.

Product Generation Pro employs a simple, user-friendly process: customers upload a set of their product images for Omneky's AI to train, enabling the generation of new product photos based on the trained model powered by Nvidia's GPUs. This feature allows businesses the opportunity to effortlessly and more affordably create personalized, high-quality product images. Product Generation Pro benefits a wide range of users, including performance marketers, e-commerce businesses, marketing agencies, designers and businesses who need to create high-quality advertising assets showcasing their product personalized for different markets.

With this new launch, Omneky is continuing to prove itself as a leader and first mover in the generative AI space, as this is the first time a product generation capability based on trained product models has been released for advertisers publicly. The company continues to empower users of all creative and technical backgrounds, while further democratizing access to digital advertising.

"One of the bottlenecks in generating personalized ads are high quality product photos personalized for different settings and audiences, which can be a challenging, time-consuming and expensive process. Product Generation Pro is the next step in achieving our vision of generating personalized ads at scale, as it allows customers to overcome that challenge," said Hikari Senju, founder and CEO of Omneky. "We can now instantly generate thousands of ads for a shoe company, from a hiker wearing the shoes in a mountain setting for a campaign in Colorado, to beachgoers wearing the shoes at the beach in Southern California, and then hunters wearing the shoes in Texas. This tool lowers the cost of advertising and democratizes growth, allowing more businesses to connect with their customers in a personalized way."

This new product innovation follows Omneky's recent launch of the Creative Assistant tool, which utilizes user input to develop a creative brief, complete with AI generated visual storyboard and moodboard. Earlier this year, Omneky also announced a series of new hires across all business units as part of the company's continued growth to more than 60 employees worldwide. Last November, Omneky announced a total seed round funding of $10+ million.

Omneky utilizes its own proprietary AI algorithms and omnichannel creative testing to empower customers to launch unified and visionary brand experiences across all digital touchpoints. With Omneky, customers can leverage existing data points to generate beautiful personalized ads and choose how to better allocate their advertising budgets to successfully implement an omnichannel advertising strategy. Omneky currently generates personalized ads for more than 100 clients across LinkedIn, Reddit, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, programmatic TV, CTV and more.

To learn more about the new Product Generation Pro feature, please visit www.omneky.com/product-generation-pro and check out the video here .

About Omneky

Omneky is an AI-driven ad tech platform that generates personalized content at scale. As a proven leader and innovator in the generative ad space, Omneky utilizes state-of-the-art deep learning to generate and optimize advertising creative across all digital touchpoints. Omneky's AI analyzes what designs and messaging are resonating with prospective customers and uses these insights to generate content most likely to drive engagement. Founded by technology entrepreneur, Hikari Senju, Omneky's mission is to empower human creativity and democratize growth with AI. With the help of Omneky's AI software and ad management system, Omneky's clients see an average 2.7x return on ad spend. To learn more, visit www.omneky.com or follow us on social media @omneky.

