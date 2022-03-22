Omneky Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

AI-driven Ad Tech Platform Wins Award for Artificial Creativity

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky today announced it has been named a winner for Artificial Creativity in the Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. This awards program recognizes those who bring artificial intelligence to life and apply it to solve real problems. Omneky was awarded for its first-to-market work executing successful cross-functional advertising campaigns utilizing data and AI-driven ad generation to increase return on ad spend.

Founded by technology entrepreneur and CEO Hikari Senju, Omneky generates and optimizes personalized digital ad creatives at scale in less time and for a considerably lower cost. Through omnichannel creative orchestration, Omneky empowers customers to launch unified and personalized brand experiences across all digital touchpoints. Omneky taps into audience demographics and consumer insights to generate thousands of ads, tailored for each customer's preferences and formatted for each platform using existing design assets. The platform's machine learning algorithms analyze which designs and messaging are resonating with prospective customers and use those insights to drive engagement.

"We're excited to be recognized for our achievements in Artificial Creativity by the Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards Program," said Hikari Senju, Founder and CEO of Omneky. "It's great to be awarded amongst a group of incredible founders and entrepreneurs in our cutting-edge industry. We're only just getting started at Omneky and are excited to use our platform to help businesses achieve more effective and efficient marketing results."

Since launching in 2020, the company has shown impressive growth while implementing significant expansions to the platform's offerings and capabilities to attract customers across the small business and enterprise sectors. Omneky is currently generating personalized ads for over 200 clients across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Connected TV and more.

"We are so proud to name Omneky as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Omneky was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

About Omneky

Omneky is an AI marketing platform that generates and optimizes personalized ad creatives at scale in less time and for a considerably lower cost. Founded by technology entrepreneur, Hikari Senju, Omneky's mission is to empower human creativity and democratize growth with AI. With the help of Omneky's software and ad management system, which uses state-of-the-art deep learning to personalize experiences across all digital channels, Omneky's clients see an average 2.7x return on ad spend. To learn more, visit www.omneky.com or follow us on social media @omneky.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

