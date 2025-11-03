Omni Bridgeway Delivers Strong 1Q26 Performance and Strategic Momentum

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), a global leader in legal asset management, today announced strong results for the first quarter of FY26, underscoring continued execution of its growth strategy and operational discipline.

Key Highlights

Income Growth: A strong quarter delivering A$136 million in cash investment proceeds, achieving a 2.8x MOIC and 102% fair value conversion, from 8 full completions and 10 partial completions. A total of 26 active investments currently have agreed settlements, which are pending finalisation, court approval, or payment. The combined portfolio fair value of these pending settlements amounts to approximately A$162 million with approximately A$55 million in estimated OBL-only proceeds. After the quarter-end, one of the agreed settlements has completed, generating approximately A$20 million in OBL-only cash proceeds Operational Efficiency and Capital Raising: Cash operating expenses continue to reduce, whilst fee income is up per comparable period. Both tracking well against stated FY26 targets. Momentum for fund capital raising is positive with several new and additional fund investor commitments closing during the quarter, with the current capital raise on track to fully complete by end of CY25. Healthy Pipeline: Signed term sheets remain strong, reflecting sustained demand from claimants globally, with an additional 30 agreed term sheets outstanding for an estimated A$317.8 million in new commitments, if converted.

Investor and Media Contacts

Media

Naomi Barber, Director, Business Development & Marketing

+61 421 371 844, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Nathan Kandapper, Global Head of Investor Relations

+61 403 941 502, [email protected]

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is a global alternative asset manager specializing in legal assets, with over $5.2bn assets under management across 10 funds. Listed on the ASX since 2001, and with a track record of over 35+ years, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple economic cycles. With a team of 165 professionals, operating in over 20 locations in 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating and managing legal assets across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.

