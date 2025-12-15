Omni Bridgeway Expands U.S. Team with Strategic Hires of Claire-Naïla Damamme and William Vigen in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Bridgeway, a global leader in legal finance and risk management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Claire-Naïla Damamme and William Vigen as Investment Managers and Legal Counsel in its Washington, D.C. office. These strategic hires reinforce Omni Bridgeway's commitment to delivering world-class expertise in complex international arbitration and antitrust litigation funding.

Claire-Naïla Damamme brings nearly a decade of international legal experience to Omni Bridgeway. She leads Omni's International Arbitration initiative in the US, playing a key role in the origination, evaluation, and management of investments involving high-stakes international commercial and investor-State arbitration disputes, as well as enforcement proceedings before U.S. courts. Claire-Naïla has represented sovereign States and multinational corporations in disputes across energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and technology sectors. Her career spans leading global law firms and institutions, including Winston & Strawn LLP, White & Case LLP, WilmerHale, the International Court of Justice, and the British Institute of International and Comparative Law.

William Vigen joins Omni Bridgeway with more than 15 years of experience in antitrust litigation and government investigations. He leads the company's antitrust initiatives, leveraging his extensive trial expertise to evaluate and manage investment opportunities. William began his career at Williams & Connolly, later serving as a trial attorney in the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, where he litigated criminal prosecutions and led major investigations. Prior to Omni Bridgeway, he was an antitrust partner at Venable, advising clients on complex, high-stakes matters and strategic compliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two arrivals to our US team, whose expertise underscores our commitment to providing the highest-caliber litigation finance team," said Matt Harrison, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for the US at Omni Bridgeway. "Claire-Naïla and William bring exceptional experience and insight that will strengthen our ability to source and evaluate investments both in the US and globally."

