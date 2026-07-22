Omni Channel Solutions Launches OMNI 360, an AI Visibility Framework That Helps Brands Measure and Improve AI Discovery

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Channel Solutions announced the launch of OMNI 360, an AI visibility framework designed to help organizations understand how effectively they are discovered, understood, and recommended across today's leading AI-powered search and answer engines. The launch marks the company's commitment to a holistic approach to AI visibility, combining measurement, strategic insights, and execution to help brands strengthen their digital presence in an AI-first world.

Discover OMNI 360, the AI Visibility Assessment that helps brands measure and improve their presence across AI-powered search. Gain actionable insights to strengthen discoverability, optimize your digital strategy, and stay ahead in the age of AI. From insights to execution, OMNI 360 helps drive long-term digital growth. Learn more at omnichannelsolutions.ai. Speed Speed

As consumers increasingly rely on AI platforms to discover products, services, and information, digital visibility is no longer defined solely by search rankings. Organizations must also ensure AI systems can accurately interpret and confidently recommend their brands.

"AI is changing how people discover products, brands, and information online," said Lionel Garcia, Co-Founder and eCommerce Strategic Director of Omni Channel Solutions. "We're entering a new era of digital discovery where being indexed is not the same as being recommended. Organizations need visibility into how AI platforms perceive their brand, not just how search engines rank it. OMNI 360 gives leadership a practical way to measure AI visibility, prioritize opportunities, and continuously improve as AI-driven discovery evolves."

At the core of OMNI 360 is the AI Visibility Score—a proprietary 0–100 benchmark that measures how effectively a brand is positioned to be discovered, understood, and recommended by AI systems. Built on hundreds of proprietary signals, the framework simplifies AI visibility into three executive-level dimensions: Discovery, Intelligence, and Reputation. Combined with competitive benchmarking, monthly tracking, and prioritized recommendations, OMNI 360 gives organizations a clear roadmap for improving their presence across the evolving AI landscape.

"What excites us most is not simply the Score itself, but what it enables," said Michael Amkreutz, Head of Strategic Growth and Partnerships at Omni Channel Solutions. "When organizations can consistently measure AI visibility, they gain a clearer understanding of what's driving performance, where the gaps exist, and which actions are most likely to improve their standing over time."

Organizations can begin with a complimentary light AI Visibility Assessment, which provides an initial snapshot of foundational AI visibility signals. For organizations seeking a deeper evaluation, the full OMNI 360 Assessment delivers executive insights, competitive benchmarking, detailed diagnostics, and a prioritized roadmap for improvement.

But Omni Channel Solutions' vision extends beyond measurement.

Founded in 2017, the company is a full-service digital strategy partner that helps organizations turn AI visibility insights into measurable business growth. Backed by a highly skilled offshore team, the company provides end-to-end strategy, execution, and optimization across digital commerce, marketing, customer experience, and emerging AI initiatives, giving organizations the expertise and capacity to scale with confidence.

"OMNI 360 is designed to show organizations where they stand, but that's only the beginning," said Vicky Trinidad-Garcia, President and Co-founder of Omni Channel Solutions. "Our goal is to help clients turn those insights into measurable business growth. Whether they need strategic guidance or an experienced team to execute, we're ready to help them move faster and compete in an AI-first world. This expands our growing portfolio of services as we continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of our clients. "

Organizations interested in learning how AI systems perceive their brand can request their free assessment at https://omni360.omnichannelsol.com/free-ai-assessment

About Omni Channel Solutions

Omni Channel Solutions is a full-service digital strategy company helping organizations accelerate growth through end-to-end eCommerce, digital marketing, marketplace management, and AI visibility solutions. Founded in 2017, the company combines strategic consulting with an experienced offshore team to deliver measurable business outcomes—from AI visibility and digital marketing to content, commerce, customer experience, and technology execution.

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Ready to understand how AI sees your brand—and what to do next? Whether you're looking to assess your AI visibility, optimize your digital presence, or partner with an experienced team to execute your growth strategy, Omni Channel Solutions is here to help you scale.

SOURCE Omni-Channel Solutions