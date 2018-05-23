Omni Charlotte Hotel Announces Completion Of $26 Million Renovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May, 23 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Charlotte Hotel announced the completion of its $26 million dollar property renovation that includes a sleek new exterior, a modern lobby experience, a refreshed restaurant and bar, new cosmopolitan guest rooms and suites and a redesigned rooftop pool deck and bar space that will surely be the city's go-to urban oasis.

Omni Charlotte Hotel Pool Deck

"With this multimillion-dollar project complete, Omni Charlotte Hotel is a one-of-a-kind destination for leisure and business travelers alike," said Douglas Hustad, general manager for Omni Charlotte Hotel. "We have watched the daily progression of this impressive renovation and it's truly remarkable to see it come to life."

The hotel's design theme revolves around Charlotte's unique history with precious metals. The hotel now offers custom fabrics and finishes of rich gold and silver tones, resulting in a design that is timeless, luxurious and sophisticated.

The hotel transformation started with a redesign of its 374 guest rooms and suites, now affording guests a better in-room amenity experience. Rooms include a modular coffee bar built into the countertop, oversized sofas near the windows and a color palette that is subtle and sophisticated with touches that tie back to the overall concept of precious metals. Additionally, the bathrooms received new vanities and showers.

Arguably, one of the most exciting parts of the multimillion-dollar improvement is the complete redesign of the rooftop pool deck, Coin Bar. The area has nearly 3,000 additional square feet of space that includes a stylish new bar and grill featuring poolside cocktails and small bites. The space also features 22' (w) by 12' (h) double-sided LED television screens that can be seen from EPICENTRE, the surrounding area of businesses and entertainment venues. Coin Bar is an ideal space to relax and unwind, catch live entertainment or watch sporting events.

The hotel's entry facade now features an expansive glass exterior, giving the hotel a more prominent street presence. When guests walk into the lobby, they will immediately notice the luxury enhancements made to the property including gleaming flooring, burnished metal wall finishes and a new guest registration. Metals also serve as inspiration for the finishes used in the cocktail tables, furniture and other lobby fixtures.

Trade Restaurant & Bar welcomes an expanded bar that opens into the lobby, providing guests direct access to the new space. The restaurant's new modern seating, tables, carpet and decorative lighting all help create a serene dining venue.

The exclusive club lounge on the 14th floor now includes new counter bars with views of the Charlotte skyline. It serves as an area for guests to start their day with complimentary breakfast items or to end their day with a cocktail.

