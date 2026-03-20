Omni Consumer Products Founder Builds 3D, Fully Interactive, Blade Runner Voight-Kampff Machine in 90 Minutes Using AI, Highlights Three Human Skills That Will Define the Future Human Workforce

As AI automates procedural tasks across industries, creativity, communication, and tenacity emerge as the critical hiring criteria for every organization

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pete Hottelet, founder of Omni Consumer Products has published an interactive 3D replica of the Voight-Kampff machine from Blade Runner 2049 at voight-kampff.com. The project was built entirely through conversational prompting with Anthropic's Claude AI—without writing a single line of code by hand—in approximately 90 minutes.

The vibe coding exercise involved describing the desired output in plain English while the AI generated the underlying Three.js, WebGL, and JavaScript. The project serves as the basis for a broader argument about workforce transformation: as AI systems increasingly handle procedural execution, organizations must prioritize fundamentally human capabilities when evaluating talent.

AI's Accelerating Impact on the Labor Market

The project coincides with a growing body of research documenting AI's real-world effects on employment. Anthropic's recently published "Labor Market Impacts of AI" report measures 75 percent task coverage for computer programmers, with customer service representatives, data entry clerks, and financial analysts close behind. While no systematic spike in unemployment has been observed, hiring of younger workers into AI-exposed roles has begun to slow—suggesting that the entry points into these careers are narrowing even as the roles themselves persist.

Meanwhile, infrastructure security company StrongDM has published its "Software Factory" framework, in which a three-person AI team built a production system where humans define intent and AI agents generate, validate, and ship code autonomously—without human code review. The system is currently delivering production security software.

Additionally, the open-source project OpenClaw—a personal AI agent framework built by a single developer—has accumulated over 260,000 GitHub stars in three months. The framework enables users to deploy autonomous agent swarms that process emails, manage calendars, scan industry news, and execute development tasks in parallel. These developments point to a near-term future in which consumers, customers, and employees interact with digital services primarily through AI intermediaries rather than directly.

Three Human Qualities That Will Define Future Hiring

Drawing on both the Voight-Kampff build experience and the emerging research, Hottelet identifies three qualities that organizations should prioritize in hiring decisions:

Creativity: The Ability to Develop New Innovations. Building the Voight-Kampff machine required no knowledge of Three.js, WebGL, or JavaScript—the AI handled all procedural execution. What it could not supply was the original vision: the concept of a specific prop rendered in a specific way with behaviors that would make it feel alive. StrongDM's Software Factory still requires humans to define intent. As AI covers the execution layer of knowledge work, the capacity to imagine what does not yet exist becomes the differentiating skill.

Humanity: The Ability to Communicate Innovations Effectively. The most demanding aspect of the build process was not technical complexity but communication—describing desired outcomes with sufficient precision for the AI to execute, while remaining flexible enough to adapt when results diverged from expectations. This same capacity underlies effective project briefs, team alignment, and the scenario definitions that drive autonomous software factories. In a world of agent swarms, the ability to articulate intent clearly—to both humans and machines—becomes the critical bottleneck skill.

Tenacity: The Drive to Apply These Qualities Relentlessly. The 90-minute build involved continuous iterative problem-solving—each cycle a micro-negotiation between vision and output. Anthropic's research documents an enormous gap between AI's theoretical capability and its actual deployment. StrongDM's benchmark—that organizations not spending $1,000 per engineer per day on AI tokens have room to improve—tells the same story from the supply side. The tools exist, but consistent application remains rare. Creativity without tenacity remains conceptual; communication without tenacity produces briefs that never ship.

"Stop hiring for tool proficiency—the tools change faster than anyone can track, and AI is better at using them anyway," said Hottelet. "Start hiring for the person who walks in with an idea that makes you lean forward, who can describe it so precisely you can see it, and who will not stop until it's real. Creativity, humanity, and tenacity—in the age of AI, these are not soft skills. They are the only hard skills that matter."

About Pete Hottelet and Omni Consumer Products

Pete Hottelet is the founder of Omni Consumer Products, a 20-year conceptual art project dedicated to "defictionalizing" objects from popular culture. He is also a team member behind Detroit's 10-foot bronze RoboCop statue—a 15-year collaboration permanently installed in Eastern Market in December 2025.

Resources

Interactive Voight-Kampff Machine: voight-kampff.com

Anthropic Labor Market Research: anthropic.com/research/labor-market-impacts

StrongDM Software Factory: strongdm.com/blog/the-strongdm-software-factory-building-software-with-ai

OpenClaw: github.com/openclaw/openclaw

Detroit RoboCop Statue: easternmarket.org/robo-cop-statue/

SOURCE Omni Consumer Products