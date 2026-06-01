OMNI FIBER ACQUIRES CITIZENS FIBER, EXPANDING ITS FOOTPRINT IN WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA

Acquisition Strengthens Omni Fiber's Presence in the Greater Westmoreland County Region, Bringing Next-Generation Fiber Internet to More Communities

MASON, Ohio, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber optic Internet services in the Midwest, today announced the acquisition of Citizens Fiber, a 100% fiber-optic Internet, TV, and phone service provider serving communities throughout Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, including Latrobe, Greensburg, Mt. Pleasant, Acme, Pleasant Unity, Mammoth, Youngstown, Norvelt, and surrounding areas. The acquisition expands Omni Fiber's growing network in western Pennsylvania and accelerates the company's commitment to delivering world-class connectivity to underserved communities across the region.

Citizens Fiber has established a strong reputation for quality and reliable fiber-based services in Westmoreland County, making it a natural fit with Omni Fiber's mission to bring 100% fiber-optic broadband to communities that have historically had limited choices for high-speed Internet. Together, the two companies will serve an expanded base of residential and business customers with symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, and Premium Wi-Fi — all backed by Omni Fiber's local customer service model.

"This acquisition is an exciting milestone for Omni Fiber and a testament to our commitment to bringing advanced fiber connectivity to every community we serve," said Darrick Zucco, CEO of Omni Fiber. "Citizens Fiber has built a tremendous foundation in Westmoreland County, and we are proud to build on that legacy. Our combined network will give residents and businesses in the region access to the fastest, most reliable Internet available — delivered with the local, customer-centric service they deserve."

Existing Citizens Fiber customers can expect uninterrupted service throughout the transition. Omni Fiber is committed to offering its full suite of next-generation fiber Internet, TV, Phone, and Mobile services to Citizens Fiber's footprint in the coming months. The combined company will also bring new employment opportunities to the region, continuing Omni Fiber's track record of creating hundreds of local jobs as it expands.

"Joining forces with Omni Fiber is a tremendous opportunity for our customers and our team," said Ken Cutrell, President of Citizens Fiber. "We built Citizens Fiber around a simple promise: deliver great service to the communities we call home. Omni Fiber shares that same commitment, and together we will be able to offer an even better experience and more advanced technology to the people of Westmoreland County and beyond. We couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead."

The acquisition further builds on Omni Fiber's rapid growth trajectory. Omni Fiber has invested over $500 million in fiber network construction and is currently expanding across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Texas. With this acquisition, the company deepens its presence in western Pennsylvania, where it plans to add nearly 200,000 locations in Fayette, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties.

About Omni Fiber

Founded in 2022, Omni Fiber is backed by Oak Hill Capital, one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry. Based in Ohio, Omni Fiber is led by a leadership team with 100+ years of combined industry experience and provides fiber Internet, Mobile, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Texas. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit www.omnifiber.com.

About Citizens Fiber

Citizens Fiber is a leading provider of gigabit Internet, cable television, and phone services in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, including Latrobe, Greensburg, Mt. Pleasant, Pleasant Unity, Mammoth, Youngstown, Norvelt, and surrounding communities. Built on a foundation of local service and reliable fiber infrastructure, Citizens Fiber has been committed to connecting its communities with high-quality services for over a century. For more information, please visit www.citizensfiber.com.

Media Contact:

Andres Tovar

Omni Fiber

[email protected]

SOURCE Omni Fiber