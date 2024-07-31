Omni Fiber expands its Fiber Internet Service into eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

CINCINNATI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed fiber optic internet services in the Midwest, today announced the expansion of its state-of-the-art fiber network to nearly 20 new markets in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled internet speeds and reliable service to more communities, bridging the digital divide and empowering users with the connectivity they need for the future.

The new markets in eastern Ohio are located in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana Counties and include Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, Columbiana, Girard, McDonald, Mineral Ridge, Niles, Poland, and Salem. Construction in the area began earlier this year and installations started this month in Niles, OH. Installations in other towns will start as soon as construction is completed, which is expected to happen before the end of the year.

The new markets in western Pennsylvania are located in Mercer, Lawrence, Beaver, and Butler Counties and include Farrell, Hermitage, Sharon, and Sharpsville, where installations will start early in August, and Ellwood City, New Castle, and Zelienople where construction will start in the fall this year.

This advanced infrastructure will provide internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps to residential and business customers, ensuring blazing-fast downloads and uploads, seamless streaming, and a superior online experience. It will also create hundreds of new jobs at Omni Fiber and local contractors.

"We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge service to these new markets," said Darrick Zucco, founding CEO of Omni Fiber. "As the demand for high-speed internet continues to grow, we are dedicated to expanding our network to meet the needs of today's digital world. Our fiber technology not only delivers incredibly fast and reliable internet but also supports the bandwidth requirements of multiple devices, smart homes, and the increasing trend of remote work and online learning."

Residents and businesses in the newly expanded markets can learn more about service plans, reserve a spot, and be notified once service becomes available in their area by placing a no-obligation preorder at www.omnifiber.com or by calling 1-844-844-OMNI (6664).

About Omni Fiber

Founded in 2022, Omni Fiber is backed by Oak Hill Capital, one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry. Based in Ohio, Omni Fiber is led by a leadership team with 100+ years of combined industry experience and provides 100% fiber-optic broadband Internet, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in the Midwestern United States. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit www.omnifiber.com.

