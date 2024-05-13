OMNI HOTELS & RESORTS APPOINTS MICHAEL INNOCENTIN AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

DALLAS, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Innocentin as its Chief Marketing Officer. Innocentin will oversee the planning, development, and execution of all brand marketing initiatives, including advertising, public relations, social media, the website, and digital campaigns. Additionally, he will direct Omni's customer engagement and Select Guest Loyalty programs. He will report directly to Jeff Doane, Omni's Chief Commercial Officer.

Michael Innocentin, Chief Marketing Officer of Omni Hotels & Resorts

"I'm excited to join Omni because of its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and its diverse portfolio of hotels & resorts," said Innocentin. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to create innovative campaigns that showcase the brand's distinct offerings that resonate with the guest. My focus will be on developing a comprehensive marketing strategy that aligns with our financial and branding objectives, delivering exceptional results and elevating our brand."

Innocentin's career spans over 20 years in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Omni, Innocentin served as the Senior Vice President, Commercial Projects at Fairmont Hotels. He has also held various leadership positions at Accor, including Senior Vice President of Marketing, North America and Vice President, E-Commerce & Digital, North America.

In these roles, he has overseen marketing and digital strategies across multiple brands and geographies. He developed pre-opening strategies and marketing plans for key hotel openings, launched experiential campaigns, and managed digital marketing, E-Commerce, and online reputation management. He has also worked on loyalty, partnerships and retail experience for the Fairmont brand.

"I have had the opportunity of working with Michael in the past and am always impressed by his creativity and passion for innovation," said Doane. "With his extensive background in hospitality sales and marketing, he brings a wealth of experience and amazing ideas that I know will help us elevate our marketing to a new level. I'm particularly excited about his enthusiasm for creating unique, data driven campaigns that will truly reflect our brand's personality and drive revenue growth."

Innocentin holds a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business, York University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Toronto. His achievements include being recognized as one of Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International's Top 25: Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization in 2015. He currently serves as the Global Chair of HSMAI (Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International)

To learn more about the new era of Omni Hotels & Resorts, visit omnihotels.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts:

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct hotels and resorts in the most popular leisure and business destinations across the United States, as well as in Canada. With 28 iconic golf courses, including multiple short courses, 25 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative, to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA of America. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

SOURCE Omni Hotels & Resorts