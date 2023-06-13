Omni Launches Omni Family Institute

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Family of Services, a national leader in child welfare and behavioral health, today announces the formation of Omni Family Institute.

With a focus on driving innovation to the human services sector, Omni Family Institute will deliver evidence-based models and training with a particular focus on child welfare and behavioral health.  

The anchor of Omni Family Institute is Together Facing the Challenge (TFTC), an evidence-based, trauma-informed training and coaching model developed to train foster care agency staff.   Originally written and developed by Maureen Murray, LCSW, TFTC was also supported through the collaboration of Elizabeth M.Z. Farmer, PhD, Barbara J. Burns, PhD, and Shannon Dorsey, PhD, and is based on nine years of treatment foster care studies.  In a randomized clinical trial funded by the National Institute of Mental Health (MH057448), Together Facing the Challenge (TFTC) showed significant improvement (compared to "usual care" TFC) in a range of youth-level outcomes (Farmer, et al., 2010). Additional research and a randomized trial showed that an enhanced curriculum and training protocols can provide even more substantial improvements in practice and sustainability.   

A highly regarded treatment model in treatment foster care, TFTC is listed on the California Evidence-Based Clearinghouse for Child Welfare.  With roots in North Carolina, TFTC leadership – Maureen Murray and Allen Murray – have expanded the program to currently work with more than 100 agencies in over 20 states.

"Early on, Omni recognized the value of TFTC and prioritized training all foster care staff and foster families across our organization.  Through this process, Omni has experienced the lasting impact of positive outcomes with the foster parents and youth we were serving," said Omni Family of Services President & CEO Jane Wintz.  "We are excited about launching Omni Family Institute with TFTC as its core."

About Omni Family of Services
Omni Family of Services is a multi-state human services agency serving children and adults.   Our organization bridges the gap between behavioral and physical health services and social services to help keep kids, families, and the communities they live in strong and healthy.  To learn more, visit our website at www.theomnifamily.com

