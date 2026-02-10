OMNI Successfully Completes CMMI Level 3 Benchmark Appraisal Across Six Critical Domains

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNI Federal (OMNI) today announced the successful completion of its Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 (ML3) Benchmark Appraisal across Development (DEV), Services (SVC), Security (SEC), Supplier Management (SPM), People Management (PPL), and Virtual Operations (VRT)—a rare and comprehensive achievement that positions OMNI among a small group of organizations worldwide with institutionalized process maturity across the full operational lifecycle.

This distinction eliminates common program execution risks and ensures process integrity, consistency, and accountability from proposal through delivery.

The CMMI appraisal validates that OMNI's processes are embedded, repeatable, and enforced enterprise-wide. These certified practices govern how OMNI designs and delivers secure software, manages suppliers, supports personnel, and operates in virtual and distributed environments, providing federal customers with measurable assurance of quality, security and performance.

"This benchmark appraisal confirms what our customers experience every day. OMNI operates with discipline, transparency and rigor at scale," said Kevin Coyle, COO. "By holding all six CMMI Level 3 domains, we remove uncertainty and deliver the confidence the government expects for complex, mission-critical programs."

This milestone reflects OMNI's ongoing commitment to reducing delivery risk, accelerating outcomes, and safeguarding government investments through proven, certified operational excellence.

About OMNI

OMNI is a trusted provider of Digital Transformation Solutions focused on end-user empowerment, tackling complex mission challenges and disrupting the status quo by driving successful outcomes at the speed of mission. OMNI harnesses the power of User Centered Design, DevSecOps, Rapid Software Development, Enterprise Cloud and Platform Solutions, Offensive and Defensive Cyber Solutions and couples these capabilities with data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. OMNI integrates a commercial mindset and innovation with keen focus on unique DoD, IC and Federal requirements of each mission. For more information, visit omnifederal.com.

