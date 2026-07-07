OMNIA Partners Adds 10 New Suppliers to its E-Commerce Platform and Surpasses 8 Million Products Available for Online Purchase

Nearly 40,000 public sector employees are now using OPUS, the OMNIA Partners member portal, to find and buy goods and services instantly using industry leading cooperative contracts.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners, the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization for the public and private sectors, today announced the latest expansion of OPUS, its free member portal, which includes the first ever e-commerce platform that allows public sector agencies and nonprofits to buy from multiple suppliers with one online shopping cart using publicly solicited and competitively bid cooperative contracts.

Ten new, nationally recognized suppliers have made their products available for purchase in OPUS, bringing total available SKUs to more than 8 million. OMNIA Partners members can now instantly purchase products across nearly 200 categories with their free member account.

New suppliers who have made online purchasing available to OMNIA Partners members include: SHI, Graybar, BradyPLUS, Fisher Scientific, Insight Public Sector, School Specialty, Johnson-Lancaster & Associates, Vari, Mediatechnologies and E-Z-GO/Cushman.

This new class of OPUS suppliers spans IT solutions, scientific and laboratory products, foodservice, facility maintenance, education, workplace furnishings, electrical infrastructure, and fleet management.

"Our continued investment in technology is centered on one goal: making it easier for public agencies and nonprofits to access the contracts, suppliers, and resources they need to serve their communities," said Todd Abner, President and CEO of OMNIA Partners. "People expect purchasing to be fast, intuitive, and seamless in every part of their lives. We're bringing that same level of simplicity to public procurement by combining an expanding portfolio of trusted agreements with technology that helps our members buy what they need more efficiently, stay compliant, and focus on serving their communities."

Since launching in April 2024, OMNIA Partners' member portal has fundamentally changed how government agencies, school systems and nonprofits take advantage of the benefits of cooperative purchasing. What once required days of manual research, supplier outreach, pricing comparison, and compliance verification now takes minutes. Every transaction on OPUS is completed using the same publicly solicited, competitively bid contracts used by every OMNIA Partners member – meeting the compliance requirements of most public sector organizations, dramatically reducing administrative burden. Today, nearly 40,000 public sector procurement professionals are using the platform to make purchases from more than 650 different suppliers in the OMNIA Partners network.

"OPUS has had a huge impact on making sure that we know we're in compliance. It's been one of the best decisions that we decided to take as a college in procurement," said Mandy Hall, Procurement Accountant at Northwest Shoals Community College, highlighting the platform's impact on day-to-day procurement operations.

The new suppliers that Hall and nearly 40,000 other OPUS users can purchase from directly include:

BradyPLUS – A leading specialized distributor of janitorial, sanitation, foodservice, industrial packaging, and facility maintenance products; BradyPLUS sells supplies OMNIA Partners members need to maintain cleaner, safer, and more efficient facilities.

E-Z-GO/Cushman – Delivers globally recognized commercial and utility vehicles built for durability and versatility, offering material handling, personnel transport, and food and beverage solutions with flexible gas and lithium electric power options. E‑Z‑GO/Cushman provides reliable mobility and fleet solutions for campuses, municipalities, parks, and other public sector environments.

Fisher Scientific – A premier supplier of laboratory equipment, scientific instruments, chemicals, diagnostics, and research consumables, Fisher Scientific expands online purchasing offerings for public sector laboratory, research, and educational institutions seeking trusted scientific products and solutions.

Graybar – A leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, Graybar delivers critical infrastructure solutions that help organizations build, maintain, and modernize their facilities and technology networks.

Insight Public Sector – A division of Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator, that helps federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions solve complex technology challenges. By combining the right hardware, software, and services, Insight delivers secure, end-to-end IT solutions at scale through its global network of over 6,000 technology partners.

Johnson-Lancaster & Associates – A nationwide provider of foodservice equipment, supplies, and commercial kitchen project solutions, Johnson-Lancaster & Associates brings its product portfolio to the portal along with specialized expertise in commercial kitchen design, procurement, and operational support for schools and government organizations.

Mediatechnologies – A manufacturer of educational and workplace furniture solutions, including casework, library furnishings, and collaborative learning environments, Mediatechnologies helps public sector buyers create functional, durable spaces tailored to their users' needs.

School Specialty – A trusted provider of educational supplies, classroom resources, learning environments, physical education, sensory and adapted learning materials, School Specialty broadens OMNIA Partners' e-commerce catalog to give buyers access to comprehensive solutions designed to support student success and enhance educational environments.

SHI – A leading IT solutions provider specializing in hardware, software, cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and technology lifecycle management, SHI brings OMNIA Partners members access to comprehensive technology solutions, including software licensing expertise and public sector-focused IT procurement support.

Vari – A leading workplace furnishings and office solutions provider known for the original VariDesk®, height-adjustable standing desks, premium office seating, and other flexible workspace solutions. Buyers can quickly create productive, modern work environments with thoughtfully designed products that support employee well-being and collaboration.

In addition to adding new suppliers and products, the company has released a comprehensive suite of new platform capabilities to make purchasing goods and services faster, more intuitive, and easier to manage at scale.

The latest OPUS release brings a redesigned user experience, and a powerful set of new capabilities built around how public sector buyers actually work. Feature enhancements include an improved search experience, seamless contract access, a centralized supplier W9 library, integrated chat support, shareable product lists among co-workers, and robust admin and approval tools.

"Our members, the people buying goods and services to keep government agencies, schools, universities and nonprofits running efficiently, are being asked to do more with less every single day," said Josh Raymond, EVP of Marketing at OMNIA Partners. "We built our OPUS member portal to meet that challenge head-on. Adding 10 best-in-class suppliers and delivering new features and functionality requested by our members means the organizations that serve our communities can find what they need and move forward faster while meeting their regulatory requirements."

About OPUS

OPUS is OMNIA Partners' free member portal, a first-of-its-kind e-commerce procurement platform available to all government agencies, school systems, higher education institutions, and nonprofits in the United States. The platform allows members to manage their OMNIA Partners account, search the company's network of 1,200+ nationally trusted suppliers, and instantly purchase more than 8 million products — all backed by OMNIA Partners' publicly solicited, competitively bid cooperative contracts that deliver preferred pricing, payment terms, and service levels while meeting the compliance requirements of most public sector organizations. There is no implementation or subscription cost. Learn more at omniapartners.com/solutions/opus.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners is the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization, serving public sector organizations and commercial businesses across the country. With more than $35 billion in purchasing managed each year, 600,000+ member buyers, and 1,200+ competitively awarded contracts, OMNIA Partners delivers unmatched purchasing power and strategic guidance to help organizations efficiently buy what they need. Learn more at omniapartners.com.

SOURCE OMNIA Partners