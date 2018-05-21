OMNIA Partners Advances Mission to Reshape the Future of Purchasing With Launch of New Website

In June and September of 2017 respectively, OMNIA Partners acquired both Chicago-based Prime Advantage, a leading buying group in mid-market manufacturing and direct materials, and Cleveland-based Corporate United, the nation's largest indirect GPO with $300 billion in buying power among its members.

The new website is designed to show members and supplier partners how they benefit and will continue to do so from recent acquisitions. Among other benefits:

Members now receive more cost-effective pricing and unmatched access to top-performing supplier partners representing a robust portfolio of goods and services.

Suppliers can now access a larger, more diverse portfolio of member organizations and influential decision-makers.

"Members, supplier partners and prospects can now go online to see that OMNIA Partners is a truly unmatched GPO with our breadth of offerings and collaborative support," said Andrea M. Scobie, OMNIA Partners chief marketing officer. "We're the largest and most experienced organization in group purchasing and we're happy to unveil our new website to reflect this exceptional value. We're inviting everyone to go to omniapartners.com to find out more about how we provide the unparalleled power, access and trust companies need to optimize their businesses."

Omniapartners.com is now the go-to destination for companies looking to find a GPO that can help them grow through powerful associations and unequaled access to products, services and customers.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners is a leading GPO in procurement and supply chain management. Comprised of three subsidiaries, Corporate United, Prime Advantage and National IPA, OMNIA Partners serves over 35 industries in both the private and public sector. Through Corporate United, the GPO provides world-class indirect supply and service offerings for companies across the globe, including more than 20% of the Fortune 1000. Through Prime Advantage, the GPO offers access to elite direct materials vendors specializing in commodities, engineered components, raw materials, services and supplies. The GPO also covers sourcing needs across the public sector through National IPA, with fully transparent, value-driven pricing. OMNIA Partners leverages the economies of scale of its group with decades of procurement experience to execute mutually rewarding contracts in a multitude of verticals, while providing an extensive portfolio of sourcing solutions and partnerships for its members and suppliers.

