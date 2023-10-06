OMNIA Partners Honors Outstanding Partnerships with Supplier Excellence Awards

News provided by

OMNIA Partners

06 Oct, 2023, 12:41 ET

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners is pleased to announce our 2023 Supplier Awards recipients. The honorees have demonstrated outstanding performance in terms of innovation, value, and delivery, while fostering strong partnerships with the member organizations.

From setting the highest quality standards in their industry to enhancing the effectiveness of the procurement process, these suppliers have played a pivotal role in our mutual success. Their commitment to continuous improvement to their operations and services has ensured that their overall customer satisfaction is of the highest caliber.

M. Todd Abner, Founder, President & CEO of OMNIA Partners says, "Congratulations to the outstanding supplier award winners recently presented at the 2023 OMNIA Partners Connections Conference. Their dedication to excellence and commitment to providing value to the market have set a remarkable standard in the industry. I am confident that our continued partnership will lead to even greater achievements in the future."

Please join us in learning more about each award and congratulating the winners.

The Horizon Award

Our 2023 Horizon Award recipients were Fastenal, Kone, Fisher Scientific, and McKinsey & Company. Named after our original company, Horizon Resource Group, this award recognizes the suppliers that have delivered exceptional sales results while going above and beyond in every facet of their performance.

Select Member of the Year

Congratulations to Sherwin-Williams on being our 2023 Select Member of the Year. Sherwin-Williams was chosen for this award based on their embodiment of what OMNIA Partners stands for, which includes the power of our purchasing network, access to options, and the trust that comes with working together.

Public Sector Supplier of the Year

SHI and Trane have been named our Public Sector Suppliers of the Year for 2023. Both companies have established themselves as leaders in their industry while meeting or exceeding performance goals and actively collaborating with the team at OMNIA Partners to expand the value for state, local, higher education and K-12 agencies nationwide.

Private Sector Supplier of the Year

In providing exceptional customer service and a strong commitment to the OMNIA Partners program while working to find new opportunities for success, both Enterprise Holdings and Cintas were deserving of the Private Sector Supplier of the Year Award for 2023.

Innovation Award

2023 is the first year OMNIA Partners has awarded companies for their innovation and both Global Industrial and ODP Business Solutions were worthy of recognition. By utilizing the technology and resources provided through OMNIA Partners, these companies have launched initiatives that focus on the growth and transformation of the procurement process.

CEO Award

The CEO Award recognizes a supplier that not only performs well, but consistently goes above and beyond to support our members. In 2023, that supplier was Graybar. Their commitment to the OMNIA Partners mission is seen at every level of their company, and their proactive and innovative approach to the market continues to drive outstanding results.

"Graybar is honored to receive this recognition from OMNIA Partners," said Graybar Chairman, President, and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. "Our longstanding relationship with OMNIA Partners is built on a shared commitment to supporting member organizations with superior customer service, supply chain excellence and a passion for innovation."

Relive the excitement by viewing our Connections Conference 2023 Highlights.

OMNIA Partners

As the largest and most experienced group purchasing organization in America, OMNIA Partners empowers members with strategic sourcing capabilities while optimizing their procurement process. We're committed to simplifying and enhancing procurement while improving efficiency. Finding cost-effective solutions that ensure the highest standard of quality is at the forefront of what we do. With a proven track record of success, OMNIA Partners relies on innovation and expertise to provide every benefit possible to the members we serve.

SOURCE OMNIA Partners

Also from this source

OMNIA Partners Announces Launch of the Next Generation of Procurement Technology

OMNIA Partners Announces Launch of the Next Generation of Procurement Technology

OMNIA Partners announces the launch of OMNIA Partners OPUS, a revolutionary procurement platform providing a simple and seamless user experience for...
OMNIA Partners Finalizes Purchase of Non-Healthcare GPO Operations from Premier, Inc.

OMNIA Partners Finalizes Purchase of Non-Healthcare GPO Operations from Premier, Inc.

OMNIA Partners, the leading group purchasing organization for non-healthcare entities, today completed the acquisition of Premier, Inc.'s...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.