OMNIA Partners Announces Continued Expansion of its OPUS E-commerce Platform

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIA Partners, the country's largest public and private group purchasing organization, today announced a major expansion of OPUS – the company's free e-commerce platform that provides public sector and nonprofit agencies access to industry-leading pricing and contract terms across hundreds of suppliers. OPUS users can now buy products from eight new nationally recognized suppliers, streamlining the purchasing process for everything from office supplies to industrial equipment.

"Nearly 5,000 government agencies and nonprofits are using OPUS to modernize their procurement process and more easily access the benefits of cooperative contracts," said Todd Abner, OMNIA Partners Founder and CEO. "The user-friendly experience and functionality of our platform is solving the staffing constraints and high demands being placed on buying organizations. They are able to get the products and services they need at industry leading prices quickly, while still adhering to their compliance requirements."

Finding the right products or services across a wide range of functional departments is often challenging for procurement leaders. OMNIA Partners developed OPUS to remedy this challenge, allowing organizational buyers to find anything they need in one place, with one login and one shopping cart across multiple suppliers.

Now, county governments covering nearly 25 percent of the U.S. population are using OPUS, along with thousands of other city governments, school systems and nonprofit organizations. OMNIA Partners continues to invest in improving OPUS features to better serve these customers, while also adding notable new suppliers and product categories available for purchase online under its cooperative contracts.

Eight new suppliers have made their catalogs available for purchase in OPUS, representing more than 4 million SKUs in more than 90 categories, including maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), protective safety equipment for law enforcement and first responders, office supplies and medical education supplies. In total, OPUS users have access to products from approximately 300 suppliers.

New suppliers who are now selling on OPUS include:

ODP Business Solutions (formerly Office Depot Business Solutions) – A leading distributor of office supplies, furniture, technology, cleaning and breakroom products and services. (NASDAQ: ODP)

Global Industrial Company – A national distributor of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. (NYSE: GIC

Grainger – A national, broad line distributor of MRO products and services including technical support and inventory management. (NYSE: GWW

– A national, broad line distributor of MRO products and services including technical support and inventory management. Lawson – A national distributor of industrial, commercial, institutional and government MRO products and services. (NASDAQ: DSGR)

MSC Industrial Supply – A national distributor of a broad range of metalworking and MRO solutions. (NYSE: MSM

Pocket Nurse – A leading supplier of medical education supplies for nursing programs, EMS training, pharmacy tech and physical therapy. (Privately Held)

Quill – A national online retailer of essential office supplies for organizations including paper, ink, toner, cleaning and breakroom supplies, furniture, technology and custom printing. (Privately Held)

Safeware – A national distributor of specialty products for the protection of law enforcement agencies, fire departments, rescue operators, hazmat teams and government entities. (Privately Held)

"Adding these category-leading suppliers is a major step forward in the value OPUS delivers to customers," said Denise Woodside, OMNIA Partners EVP of Operations and Digital Strategy. "Our world-class supplier partners are committed to helping us move the industry forward with the same modern technology and buying experience that we all enjoy in our personal lives."

OPUS is free to all public sector and nonprofit agencies in the U.S., and since it is an online e-commerce site, there is no implementation or set up and no subscription costs.

OMNIA Partners OPUS is the only free e-commerce platform that provides public sector and nonprofit agencies access to hundreds of competitively solicited, publicly awarded cooperative contracts across all major categories. Unlike traditional purchasing, OPUS allows users to research and buy from multiple suppliers with a single login and a single shopping cart, making it easier than ever to purchase the items organizations need.

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Visit www.OMNIAPartners.com to learn more.

