OMNIA Partners Finalizes Purchase of Non-Healthcare Members From Both Capstone Health Alliance and Yankee Alliance

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent weeks, OMNIA Partners, the nation's leading group purchasing organization (GPO), finalized the acquisition of the non-healthcare members from both Capstone Health Alliance and Yankee Alliance. With this move, OMNIA Partners has become the designated GPO for the non-healthcare members of both organizations, which are among the largest regional healthcare GPOs in the U.S.

Through this acquisition, members of Capstone Health Alliance and Yankee Alliance will continue to enjoy the benefits of their Premier, Inc. partnership while also gaining access to OMNIA Partners' comprehensive portfolio of indirect supply agreements. Additionally, members will now have access to services such as spend analytics, reporting tools, and support from experienced subject matter experts.

M. Todd Abner, Founder, President, and CEO of OMNIA Partners, emphasized the significance of the acquisition, stating, "The acquisition of these two organizations strengthens our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for our members. We are focused on delivering transformational value and benefits to the industry."

OMNIA Partners is collaborating closely with Capstone Health Alliance and Yankee Alliance to ensure a smooth transition and integration for all members.

