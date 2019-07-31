OMNIA Partners Unites Entire Purchasing Organization In Successful Connections 2019 Event

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, the entire OMNIA Partners purchasing organization—private sector members, public sector and private sector supplier partners and the OMNIA Partners team— united to learn, network and grow at the industry-leading purchasing conference and expo. Attendees were able to network with fellow executives to share best practices, enhance their professional development, and discover emerging procurement trends. The event was hosted at the JW Marriott, Nashville and took place from July 21-24, 2019, drawing in a crowd of nearly 600 attendees.

OMNIA Partners Connections 2019 also featured first-class entertainment and networking events, concluding with an executive reception that included the prestigious Supplier Awards Program.

OMNIA Partners Connections 2019 Supplier Awards Winners

The Supplier Awards Program seeks to recognize those elite supplier partners that share the OMNIA Partners vision to deliver excellent value and superior service through a best-in-class procurement program. Our exemplary supplier partners were recognized for their outstanding performance:

OMNIA Partners CEO Award Winner – Cintas Corporation

Private Sector Supplier of the Year – Office Depot

Public Sector Supplier of the Year – US Foods

Horizon Award Winners – B&H Photo, The Home Depot Pro, and Trane

For more information about the 2019 Supplier Awards Program and winners, visit https://www.omniapartners.com/connections-2019-supplier-award-winners

Connections 2019 highlighted both public and private sector expert insights, giving both new and existing supplier partners and private sector members a chance to establish a network of peers and gain actionable tools and tips to strengthen partnerships and help their businesses grow.

On behalf of OMNIA Partners, we want to thank our valued sponsors, supplier partners, and private sector members for attending the conference.

To learn more about OMNIA Partners, visit www.omniapartners.com.

About OMNIA Partners

Shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust. OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

SOURCE OMNIA Partners

Related Links

https://www.omniapartners.com

