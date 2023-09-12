OmniActive Health Technoimalogies Promotes Importance of Children's Eye and Brain Health with Its "Lutein for Every Age" Initiative

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new school year commences, parents and caregivers have the pivotal task of ensuring children succeed, as early educational achievements lay the foundation for future accomplishments. For most, this means arranging tutors, scheduling doctor's appointments, and encouraging participation in extracurricular activities to maximize children's learning potential. Yet, many do not recognize nutrition's integral role in learning and academic success.

While research shows children who have a healthy and nutritious diet may have improved mental health, enhanced cognitive skills like concentration and memory and improved academic performance, a new parent survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by OmniActive Health Technologies shows there are knowledge gaps in children's nutritional needs. For example, parents rank milk, apples, and salmon as the top three items they serve their child for eye health. Yet, the American Academy of Ophthalmology suggests dark leafy greens such as kale because of kale's high concentration of lutein and zeaxanthin.

In an effort to continually educate individuals about the significance of maintaining optimal eye and brain health throughout all stages of life and the potential benefits of lutein and zeaxanthin, OmniActive, an innovative science and natural health company, kicks off this year's national education awareness initiative, "Lutein for Every Age." This program spotlights lutein and zeaxanthin's potential in enhancing eye and brain health with a forthcoming children's study and provides online and offline educational resources, expert insights, and actionable advice, from health advisors, Dr. Joseph Allen, OD, FAAO, and Dipl ABO, and Registered Dietitian Keri Glassman, MS & CDN.

"Through our 'Lutein for Every Age' initiative, we aspire to illuminate the path to healthier eyes and sharper minds for the next generation," said Adam Adelmann, Chief Commercial Officer at OmniActive. "We want to inspire families with the knowledge and tools they need to build healthier futures for their children."

Eye-Opening Statistics on Children's Device Usage and Nutrition

OmniActive's "Lutein for Every Age" parent survey was conducted to better understand the current landscape of children's diets, digital device usage, and general health practices, and the results were enlightening:

Check-ups : 17% of parents admitted that their child's vision had gone unchecked for three or more years; the American Optometric Association recommends eye exams once before first grade and annually thereafter.

: 17% of parents admitted that their child's vision had gone unchecked for three or more years; the American Optometric Association recommends eye exams once before first grade and annually thereafter. Concerns : Six in ten parents expressed regular concerns about their child's eye health, prioritizing it above other well-being needs, but are unfamiliar with ways to support it effectively.

: Six in ten parents expressed regular concerns about their child's eye health, prioritizing it above other well-being needs, but are unfamiliar with ways to support it effectively. Nutritional Gaps : Only 21% of parents provide their children with vitamins and supplements to protect their vision; 23% include fruits and vegetables rich in eye health vitamins and minerals in their diets.

: Only 21% of parents provide their children with vitamins and supplements to protect their vision; 23% include fruits and vegetables rich in eye health vitamins and minerals in their diets. Unfortunately, parents perceive carrots as the best fruit/vegetable for eye health (15%) when kale and pumpkin are better.

Device Usage: The average child uses digital devices more than 4 hours daily.

For more information about "Lutein for Every Age," visit lutemax.com/LFEA.

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 parents with school-age kids (ages 5–18) was commissioned by OmniActive Health Technologies between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29, 2023. Market research company OnePoll conducted it.

About OmniActive

Established in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The company's leading brands include Lutemax 2020, Capsimax, Curcuwin Ultra+, enXtra, Gingever, Nutritears, Sleeproot, and Xtenergy. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.

