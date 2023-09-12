OmniActive Health Technoimalogies Promotes Importance of Children's Eye and Brain Health with Its "Lutein for Every Age" Initiative

News provided by

OmniActive Health Technologies

12 Sep, 2023, 08:44 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new school year commences, parents and caregivers have the pivotal task of ensuring children succeed, as early educational achievements lay the foundation for future accomplishments. For most, this means arranging tutors, scheduling doctor's appointments, and encouraging participation in extracurricular activities to maximize children's learning potential. Yet, many do not recognize nutrition's integral role in learning and academic success.

Continue Reading
Lutein for Every Age Consumer Initiative
Lutein for Every Age Consumer Initiative

While research shows children who have a healthy and nutritious diet may have improved mental health, enhanced cognitive skills like concentration and memory and improved academic performance, a new parent survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by OmniActive Health Technologies shows there are knowledge gaps in children's nutritional needs. For example, parents rank milk, apples, and salmon as the top three items they serve their child for eye health. Yet, the American Academy of Ophthalmology suggests dark leafy greens such as kale because of kale's high concentration of lutein and zeaxanthin.

In an effort to continually educate individuals about the significance of maintaining optimal eye and brain health throughout all stages of life and the potential benefits of lutein and zeaxanthin, OmniActive, an innovative science and natural health company, kicks off this year's national education awareness initiative, "Lutein for Every Age." This program spotlights lutein and zeaxanthin's potential in enhancing eye and brain health with a forthcoming children's study and provides online and offline educational resources, expert insights, and actionable advice, from health advisors, Dr. Joseph Allen, OD, FAAO, and Dipl ABO, and Registered Dietitian Keri Glassman, MS & CDN.

"Through our 'Lutein for Every Age' initiative, we aspire to illuminate the path to healthier eyes and sharper minds for the next generation," said Adam Adelmann, Chief Commercial Officer at OmniActive. "We want to inspire families with the knowledge and tools they need to build healthier futures for their children."

Eye-Opening Statistics on Children's Device Usage and Nutrition

OmniActive's "Lutein for Every Age" parent survey was conducted to better understand the current landscape of children's diets, digital device usage, and general health practices, and the results were enlightening:

  • Check-ups: 17% of parents admitted that their child's vision had gone unchecked for three or more years; the American Optometric Association recommends eye exams once before first grade and annually thereafter.
  • Concerns: Six in ten parents expressed regular concerns about their child's eye health, prioritizing it above other well-being needs, but are unfamiliar with ways to support it effectively.
  • Nutritional Gaps: Only 21% of parents provide their children with vitamins and supplements to protect their vision; 23% include fruits and vegetables rich in eye health vitamins and minerals in their diets.
    • Unfortunately, parents perceive carrots as the best fruit/vegetable for eye health (15%) when kale and pumpkin are better.
  • Device Usage: The average child uses digital devices more than 4 hours daily.

For more information about "Lutein for Every Age," visit lutemax.com/LFEA.

Survey methodology:
This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 parents with school-age kids (ages 5–18) was commissioned by OmniActive Health Technologies between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29, 2023. Market research company OnePoll conducted it.

About OmniActive
Established in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The company's leading brands include Lutemax 2020, Capsimax, Curcuwin Ultra+, enXtra, Gingever, Nutritears, Sleeproot, and Xtenergy. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Media Contact
Meredith Kish
[email protected]
+1-973-202-4034

SOURCE OmniActive Health Technologies

Also from this source

New Study: OmniActive Health Technologies' Caffeine-Free Alternative, enXtra™, Increases Alertness and Decreases Fatigue

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.