OmniActive Health Technologies Welcomes Renowned Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann to Lutein for Every Age

Company Kicks Off Next Phase of Initiative with Partners and Educational Initiatives

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's eye and brain health are the top health concerns for parents, according to an OmniActive Health Technologies (OmniActive) parent survey†. Nearly 65 percent of parents†† also believe the eye-brain connection significantly impacts children's learning. As interest in these health areas grows and children head back to school, OmniActive is addressing these concerns by launching a campaign, "An 'Eye' on a Healthy School Year," under the Lutein for Every Age educational initiative. The campaign welcomes nationally recognized pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann, who will join current advisors Dr. Joseph Allen, OD, FAAO, and Dipl ABO, and Keri Glassman, MS, RD, CDN.

Dr. Tanya Altmann, Pediatric Adviser for Lutein for Every Age. A UCLA-trained pediatrician and mom of three, Dr. Tanya Altmann is a nationally recognized child health expert.

Starting today, "An 'Eye' on a Healthy School Year" is dedicated to equipping families with essential wellness tips, emphasizing the benefits of nutritious meals, and explaining why incorporating effective lutein and zeaxanthin supplements can be valuable. Throughout the 2024/25 school year, OmniActive will partner with campaign advisors and supplement brands to offer downloadable resources, supplement recommendations, coupons, and giveaways, all while underscoring the importance of lutein and zeaxanthin for overall health.

"I am truly honored to be part of Lutein for Every Age," said Dr. Tanya Altmann. "As a pediatrician and mother of three, my mission has always been to promote the health and well-being of children through an integrative approach. Joining OmniActive's initiative allows me to share new research findings and supplement recommendations to help families prioritize their children's health, leading to brighter futures."

School-aged children spend over a quarter of their waking hours on digital devices, and 60% of parents regularly worry about their child's eye health†. To tackle this issue and fill the gap in public education on how lutein and zeaxanthin support vision performance and cognition, OmniActive's Lutein for Every Age website is evolving to become a comprehensive resource hub for families and healthcare practitioners.

Kratika Gupta, VP of Marketing at OmniActive, expressed her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to roll out 'An 'Eye' on a Healthy School Year' as part of our ongoing Lutein for Every Age initiative. This campaign builds on our positive work to raise awareness about the importance of lutein and zeaxanthin supplementation for kids' eye and brain health. And, this year, we are particularly excited to welcome Dr. Tanya, whose integrative pediatric philosophies on children's development and health align perfectly with ours. Together, we can positively impact children's wellness."

Why Supplements Matter and Who Cares?

According to the CDC, only 1 in 11 U.S. children eat the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables daily. This can lead to a lack of essential vitamins, nutrients, and minerals, potentially impacting children's overall health and wellbeing. While consistent use of vitamins and supplements can help ensure children receive the necessary nutrients, the OmniActive parent survey revealed that only 10% of parents provide them to their children daily†.

"Taking vitamins and supplements is beneficial, as they help fill the nutritional gaps that children might be experiencing," says Dr. Tanya. "This is especially important during the school years, when proper nutrition is crucial for learning, concentration, immunity, and so much more."

Earlier this year, OmniActive shared groundbreaking results from a first-of-its-kind supplementation study targeting school-aged children. The study revealed that children who supplemented with OmniActive's ingredient Lutemax Kids †††, experienced significant improvement in certain aspects of vision performance, including blue light protection and cognition by increasing attention, focus, and memory. This data further validates the need for efficacious supplements that can help support children's health.

To learn more on how to support eye and brain health, the Lutein for Every Age educational initiative, or the positive effects of consuming lutein and zeaxanthin, visit Lutemax.com/lfea. To find supplements that feature Lutemax ingredients, visit Lutemax.com/where-to-buy.

About OmniActive

Established in 2005, OmniActive seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.

†Survey 1 methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 parents with school-age kids (ages 5–18) was commissioned by OmniActive and conducted by market research company OnePoll from Aug. 25-29, 2023.

†† Survey 2 methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 957 parents with school-age kids (ages 5–18) was commissioned by OmniActive and conducted by market research company Suzy from Aug. 1-5, 2024.

†††Lutemax Kids (a low-dose Lutemax 2020 ingredient; 10 mg lutein and 2 mg zeaxanthin isomers)

