OmniActive Sponsors 'Powering Sports Nutrition Products With Bioavailable Curcumin' Speaking Session At Vitafoods

Curcumin delivers the sports nutrition benefits of turmeric, including a normal healthy inflammatory response after exercise. Recent research has shown that long-term supplementation with an optimal, cost-effective dose of curcuminoids from an enhanced bioavailable curcumin product can help support healthy blood flow and circulation, as well as improve muscle performance, endurance capacity, and resistance to fatigue, which are important for sports performance and an active lifestyle.

Attendees will gain insight into bioavailable curcumin's application in sports nutrition formulas including how it supports a normal inflammatory response after exercise and healthy blood flow and circulation, which are critical to performance and recovery. For more information, on the speaking session click here to watch a short video and to read more about the topic, click here.

OmniActive will also be showcasing its full portfolio of ingredients at stall H60. Representatives from the Nutritional Innovations & Solutions team will be discussing OmniActive's portfolio of scientifically-validated, branded ingredients, including the Lutemax and OmniXan ranges of macular carotenoid ingredients as well as UltraSOL Curcumin, and Capsimax. Vitafoods attendees will also have the opportunity to taste various application prototypes featuring some of the company's key ingredients, such as Lutemax 2020 and UltraSOL Curcumin (read more here). Presenting its portfolio of authenticated and standardized natural extracts (which Omni acquired as a part of its Indfrag acquisition), the Specialty Botanicals & Extracts (SBE) team will also be on site to discuss its wide range of offerings, including standard and organic green coffee, garcinia cambogia and ashwagandha extracts, as well as extracts of natural caffeine, boswellia, gymnema, banaba, curcumin and moringa leaf powder extracts. The SBE team will also be discussing the launch of its focused ingredient categories—Xtracs, Olixrs and Ogments (read more here or watch this short video).

To schedule a meeting at Vitafoods, contact Sara Zoet at s.zoet@omniactives.com. Want to know the latest in health, science, technology, solutions, innovations and trends? Follow us on Twitter, Linkedin and Youtube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omniactive-sponsors-powering-sports-nutrition-products-with-bioavailable-curcumin-speaking-session-at-vitafoods-300638075.html

SOURCE OmniActive Health Technologies

Related Links

http://www.omniactives.com

