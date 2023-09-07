Omnicom Acquires PLUS Communications and FP1 Strategies

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is now the leading global network for corporate, public affairs and bipartisan political consulting

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced its public relations division, Omnicom PR Group (OPRG), has acquired PLUS Communications, a top public affairs firm, and FP1 Strategies, a leading political consultancy. The acquisitions will accelerate growth, expand existing offerings, and further solidify OPRG 's leadership position in public affairs, corporate and political consulting.

"With our current roster of public affairs and political consulting firms including DDC, GMMB, Mercury, Portland, and Vox, OPRG is already a powerful partner to our clients and a force in the industry," said OPRG Global CEO Chris Foster. "With the addition of PLUS Communications and FP1 Strategies and their deep expertise in healthcare, technology and crisis communications, our ability to serve our clients on the global public affairs stage is now at a whole new level."

PLUS Communications was established as a public affairs consulting firm specializing in corporate and crisis communications including coalition building, grassroots mobilization, advertising, digital engagement and media relations. The firm employs more than 200 professionals, including 20 partners with unrivaled experience representing multinational corporations, trade associations and non-profit organizations across a host of industries. PLUS Communications is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with regional offices located in Richmond, VA and Austin, Texas.

"The network and knowledge that OPRG brings to the table is unrivaled. Chris Foster and I have known each other for many years. His experience in corporate and public affairs coupled with the cross-agency collaboration and capabilities he has built at OPRG will drive our firm's ability to deliver even more innovative solutions to some of the most complex regulatory and reputational challenges for our clients," said Managing Partner Dave DenHerder.

FP1 Strategies, a campaign advertising and consulting firm serving candidates for public office and public policy organizations, was founded in 2011 by Danny Diaz, Jon Downs and Terry Nelson, with Rob Jesmer joining a year later.

Managing Partner Terry Nelson said, "Our relationship with OPRG is going to help Plus and FP1 tackle clients' issues in new and more powerful ways. Just as exciting to me are the new opportunities being a part of OPRG offers our people."

The PLUS and FP1 management teams will remain in place, and the agencies will continue to operate under their current brands.

About Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies Fleishman Hillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). www.TeamOPRG.com.

About PLUS Communications

PLUS Communications is a Beltway-based consulting firm specializing in campaign management, media relations, coalition building, award-winning advertising, cutting-edge digital engagement, crisis communications, litigation support and message development. Distinguished for its campaign-style approach, the firm employs more than 200 professionals, including more than one dozen partners with unrivaled experience advising Fortune-500 companies, trade associations and non-profit organizations across a host of industries. PLUS Communications has received many of the highest accolades in the communications industry, including PRWeek's Best in Public Affairs, Best in Crisis, and Best for a Cause awards, in addition to being named a finalist for "Outstanding Midsize Agency." To learn more about PLUS Communications, PlusPR.com.

About FP1 Strategies

Founded in 2011, FP1 Strategies is one of the country's top general consulting and political advertising firms. Since its inception, FP1 has helped elect 31 U.S. Senators, 8 Governors, 56 Members of Congress and 4 Attorneys General. FP1's creative team has earned 113 Pollie Awards and 75 Reed Awards, including industry honors for Overall Best TV Ad, Overall Best Radio Ad, Best Republican TV Ad Campaign, Best in Show, Best U.S. Senate TV Ad, Best U.S. House TV Ad, Best Ballot Initiative TV Ad, Best Public Affairs TV Ad and Best Presidential Primary TV Ad. To learn more about FP1 Strategies, FP1.com.

