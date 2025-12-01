Omnicom Announces Strategy and Executive Leadership Following Acquisition of Interpublic

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), the world's leading marketing and sales company, today unveiled its strategy and executive leadership for the go-forward organization, following the historic completion of its acquisition of Interpublic on November 26, 2025.

The new Omnicom unites the industry's most comprehensive and connected portfolio of capabilities, all powered by Omni, its advanced intelligence platform. These capabilities, combined with exceptional talent, address clients' critical growth priorities and offer five strategic advantages that provide a competitive edge across every dimension of modern marketing and sales. These unique advantages include:

Strongest Media Ecosystem: Omnicom has the world's largest media network with unparalleled market leverage and intelligence—powered by Acxiom RealID™ and advanced ID-less solutions—that will unify paid, owned, earned, and commerce channels into a seamless system that drives value, precision, and measurable growth in a privacy-first world.



Most Influential Content: The undisputed leader in creativity and effectiveness, the new Omnicom creates the deepest bench of award-winning talent. Using the power of generative AI, it fuses imagination with intelligence to deliver superior personalized content at scale. Its unrivaled agency portfolio provides clients with unique solutions fit for their individual objectives.



Connected Commerce Excellence: Omnicom integrates comprehensive commerce intelligence and capabilities across marketplaces to connect marketing investment to sales performance, accelerating omnichannel growth and ROI.



Enterprise Generative AI Capability: The combination provides scaled investment resources to capitalize on Omnicom's existing first-mover partnerships with all the leading frontier AI model providers. This strategy accelerates the company's ability to reengineer clients' marketing operations for speed, intelligence and growth.



Identity Leadership: Powered by the next generation of Omni and anchored by Acxiom RealID™, Omnicom's gold-standard identity solution unifies 2.6 billion verified global IDs, each with hundreds of cultural, media, and commerce signals, giving brands an unparalleled, privacy-first understanding of people worldwide—without relying on third-party cookies.

Omnicom's Connected Capabilities will bring these strategic advantages to life by reimagining how data, creativity, and technology are leveraged by the company's exceptional talent. They unite the company's world-class agency brands with deep expertise across media, commerce, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to deliver strategic solutions that address clients' most critical growth priorities.

Capability Leadership

Guiding the Connected Capabilities to deliver on Omnicom's strategic advantages will be the following leaders:

Florian Adamski, CEO, Omnicom Media , including Hearts & Science, Initiative, Mediahub, OMD, PHD, and UM, as well as Acxiom

, including Hearts & Science, Initiative, Mediahub, OMD, PHD, and UM, as well as Acxiom Chris Foster, CEO, Omnicom Public Relations , including FleishmanHillard, Golin, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, and Weber Shandwick

, including FleishmanHillard, Golin, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, and Weber Shandwick Sergio Lopez, CEO, Omnicom Production , including Content Solutions, Production Management, and Studios

, including Content Solutions, Production Management, and Studios Duncan Painter, CEO, Omni and Flywheel Commerce Network, featuring Omni, the advanced intelligence platform that will power all capabilities, and Flywheel, the market-leading commerce group

featuring Omni, the advanced intelligence platform that will power all capabilities, and Flywheel, the market-leading commerce group Troy Ruhanen, CEO, Omnicom Advertising , including BBDO, McCann, TBWA, and the U.S. Advertising Collective

, including BBDO, McCann, TBWA, and the U.S. Advertising Collective Michael Larson, CEO, Diversified Agency Services, with reports including: Dana Maiman, CEO, Omnicom Health , including Healthcare Professional & Consumer, Medical Communications, Patient Engagement, and Managed Markets Mark O'Brien, CEO, Omnicom Branding , including Interbrand, Siegel+Gale, Sterling Brands, and Wolff Olins Luke Taylor, CEO, Omnicom Precision Marketing , including Credera, Critical Mass, and RAPP

with reports including:

Enterprise-Wide Client Solutions

Omnicom-level teams will accelerate the effectiveness of its Connected Capabilities and speed client-service innovation through two integral enterprise-wide solutions:

Omnicom's Client Success Leaders (CSLs) – led by Jacki Kelley, Chief Client & Business Officer , and Andrea Lennon, Client Experience Officer – will have senior accountability across all Connected Capabilities, providing holistic, tailored solutions for individual client strategies and KPIs to enable client success.

Omnicom's Global Growth Team – led by George Manas, Chief Growth and Solutions Officer – will ensure an integrated, enterprise-level view on client needs and innovative solutions across new business development. Manas will transition from his current role leading OMD Worldwide effective February 1, 2026.

As previously announced, John Wren continues as Chairman & CEO, Phil Angelastro serves as EVP & CFO, and Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm serve as Co-Presidents and COOs.

To view Omnicom's full leadership team and global agency network, visit omc.com .

"The expertise and dedication of our leadership team and the promise of our Connected Capabilities make us uniquely positioned to turn this moment into a catalyst for intelligent growth – for our people, our clients and our shareholders," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "I am proud to welcome the people, agencies and clients of Interpublic to Omnicom and create a global community of the best and brightest professionals in the industry, all of whom will have access to the most advanced AI tools and Omni, our advanced intelligence platform. Together, we will be the go-to company that shapes how brands grow, people connect and culture evolves."

Key Upcoming Milestones

In the weeks leading up to the close of the transaction, Omnicom engaged directly with many of its largest clients. These early conversations reinforced the strength of its strategy, and Omnicom has been pleased with the overwhelmingly positive feedback. The Company will continue to partner with its clients over the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition, continuity of service, and accelerated delivery of its combined capabilities.

Omnicom looks forward to a number of near-term milestones where it will bring the Company's strategy and competitive edge to life:

CES 2026: In January, Omnicom will meet with hundreds of its clients, employees, and technology partners and unveil the new Omnicom, along with the launch of the next generation of Omni, at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.





In January, Omnicom will meet with hundreds of its clients, employees, and technology partners and unveil the new Omnicom, along with the launch of the next generation of Omni, at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Year-End Earnings: Omnicom will announce its year-end earnings in February 2026, which will include an update on its integration and synergy expectations.





Omnicom will announce its year-end earnings in February 2026, which will include an update on its integration and synergy expectations. Investor Day: Omnicom will schedule an investor day shortly after its year-end results, further details to be provided. At that time, the company will provide an update on the Board's evaluation of its capital allocation strategy, including an increase in its share repurchase program.

As a reflection of its confidence in the company's durable cash generation and synergy capture, the company increased its dividend to $0.80 per outstanding share of common stock on November 26, 2025.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world-class agency brands, exceptional talent and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding and experiential to address clients' critical growth priorities and deliver sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.omc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements, including statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, from time to time, Omnicom or its representatives have made, or may make, forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of Omnicom's management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Omnicom's management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "would," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Omnicom's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include:

risks relating to the incurrence of significant costs in connection with the recently completed merger of Omnicom and Interpublic and the post-merger integration of the companies; litigation risks relating to the merger; the business and operations of both companies may not be integrated successfully in the expected time frame; the merger may result in a loss of both companies' clients, service providers, vendors, joint venture participants and other business counterparties; and the combined company may fail to realize all or some of the anticipated benefits of the merger or fail to effectively manage its expanded operations;

adverse economic conditions and disruptions, including geopolitical events, international hostilities, acts of terrorism, public health crises, inflation or stagflation, tariffs and other trade barriers, central bank interest rate policies in countries that comprise Omnicom's major markets, labor and supply chain issues affecting the distribution of clients' products, or a disruption in the credit markets;

international, national or local economic conditions that could adversely affect Omnicom or its clients;

losses on media purchases and production costs incurred on behalf of clients;

reductions in client spending, a slowdown in client payments or a deterioration or disruption in the credit markets;

the ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients in the manner anticipated;

changes in client marketing and communications services requirements;

failure to manage potential conflicts of interest between or among clients;

unanticipated changes related to competitive factors in the marketing and communications services industries;

unanticipated changes to, or the ability to hire and retain key personnel;

currency exchange rate fluctuations;

reliance on information technology systems and risks related to cybersecurity incidents;

effective management of the risks, challenges and efficiencies presented by utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and related partnerships;

changes in legislation or governmental regulations affecting Omnicom or its clients;

risks associated with assumptions Omnicom makes in connection with acquisitions, critical accounting estimates and legal proceedings;

risks related to international operations, which are subject to the risks of currency repatriation restrictions, social or political conditions and an evolving regulatory environment in high-growth markets and developing countries;

risks related to environmental, social and governance goals and initiatives, including impacts from regulators and other stakeholders, and the impact of factors outside of Omnicom's control on such goals and initiatives; and

other business, financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Omnicom's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that may affect Omnicom's business, including those described in Omnicom's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Omnicom undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.