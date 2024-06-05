Omnicom Announces Launch of Omnicom Production

Sergio Lopez to lead new Practice Area delivering best-in-class content production services

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the launch of Omnicom Production, a new Practice Area that will bring together Omnicom's global production capabilities. Omnicom Production will encompass Omnicom Studios, eg+, Designory, Mother Tongue, Link9, and the production departments currently housed within the company's creative networks and agencies. Sergio Lopez, one of the most progressive and awarded creative production leaders in the industry, will lead the new entity as CEO.

Omnicom Production is born from Omnicom's leading creative and media agencies and engineered for a data driven world. It will provide scaled content solutions through its global network of studios powered by data-led technology. It reaffirms Omnicom's commitment to crafting content across every touchpoint of the consumer journey that inspires and drives results.

At a time when brands feel like they must choose between creative and performance, Omnicom Production will be one of the largest production operations globally that can do both. It is the latest move by Omnicom to transform its content and production capabilities. In 2023, the company announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Adobe to provide its networks and agencies enterprise access to Adobe's Content Supply Chain solution. It then further invested in the area by acquiring the creative studio Coffee & TV and forming Omnicom Studios.

These newer offerings are connected to Omnicom's longstanding internal solutions, which include Artbot, its intelligent content automation system, and Omni, its open operating system. To strengthen these tools and capitalize on the opportunities that AI and automation present to production services, it has also deepened its existing partnerships with Adobe, Amazon, Getty, Google and Microsoft and gained first-mover access to their Gen AI models.

"Omnicom Production represents another bold step in the evolution of our content production offering, and we are excited to embark on this journey with Sergio at the helm," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "By unifying our production operations under one roof and connecting it to our data technology suite, we can provide our clients access to a wider range of talent, specialized skills, and services. This move will significantly accelerate how our clients can create content at scale in a simpler, more integrated and effective way."

Headquartered in New York, Omnicom Production will initially launch in the U.S. and will leverage existing global capabilities. With more than 3,000 Omnicom professionals, it will have the talent and resources to drive innovation, invest in the latest tools, and expand its strategic partnerships.

"The need for global production that can efficiently deliver uncompromised, high-performing creative has never been greater. Omnicom's agile production proposition meets this demand head on," said Lopez. "Today, clients are demanding more customized content to be delivered across more media channels than ever before, and at faster speeds. Omnicom Production will offer them the scaling and optimizing they need for the modern world by bringing together diverse talent, skillsets, and the latest technologies."

Sergio Lopez has been in the advertising production business for over twenty years, garnering over 500 industry awards. Over the past decade, he has led production efforts at the likes of McCann, Anomaly and, most recently Publicis Production as Global CEO. He has a demonstrated history of elevating both creative and production standards while helping lead diverse and talented teams. Lopez has a penchant for change management, content supply chain and technology. He has a proven track record of envisioning and creating models that combine efficiency and scale with award-winning craft, underpinned by technology.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

