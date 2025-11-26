Omnicom Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced that its Board of Directors increased the corporation's quarterly dividend to $0.80 per outstanding share of common stock, or $3.20 per outstanding share of common stock on an annual basis. This reflects a $0.10 and $0.40 per share increase, respectively, versus the corporation's prior quarterly and annual dividends. The increased quarterly dividend was declared by the Board of Directors and is payable on January 9, 2026 to shareholders of record of Omnicom common stock at the close of business on December 19, 2025.

About Omnicom

