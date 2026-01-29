Omnicom Appoints Jantzen Bridges as Global President of its Enterprise Transformation Consultancy

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), the world's leading marketing and sales company, today announced the appointment of Jantzen Bridges as Global President of Credera, Omnicom's enterprise transformation consultancy. In this role, Bridges will shape service and delivery strategy and partner with enterprise leaders on large-scale, AI-enabled transformation programs. Under Bridges' leadership, Omnicom is significantly expanding its ability to help clients modernize their organizations, optimize the execution of their marketing and sales programs, and drive revenue and customer growth.

Omnicom has unmatched creative, commerce, and media capabilities. Credera engages at the enterprise level to design data, cloud, technology, and operating solutions that power these capabilities through modern marketing and customer experiences. This includes establishing governance and management programs, modernizing data and cloud architecture, integrating marketing platforms, and designing and implementing workflows that deliver better intelligence and decisioning tools, creating efficiencies and optimizing performance.

"With AI fundamentally reshaping how organizations create value, our clients are asking for more than our best-in-class creative, commerce, and media services – they need help redesigning their data platforms, technology strategies, and processes," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "We are uniquely positioned to meet that need, combining deep consulting rigor with our creative and media scale. Jantzen's leadership strengthens our ability to help clients transform how marketing, technology, and operations work together to drive business outcomes."

Bridges brings more than 20 years of experience leading complex, high-growth businesses at global consulting firms including Accenture, Deloitte, Slalom Consulting, and EY. She has guided Fortune 500 clients through enterprise-wide, technology-enabled transformations spanning marketing, sales, service, commerce, and operations. Most recently, she was a Founding Principal of EY Studio+, where she helped organizations re-architect their growth engines using AI-first strategies and platforms including Adobe, Salesforce, Microsoft, and ServiceNow.

Her work is defined by a systems-level approach – aligning business strategy, technology, and people to unlock sustained performance. Bridges is known for helping organizations move beyond fragmented transformation initiatives to integrated operating models that increase productivity, improve customer outcomes, and embed AI responsibly into everyday work.

"Jantzen brings a rare combination of enterprise-scale transformation leadership and a deep belief that technology should serve people, not replace them," said Justin Bell, Global CEO of Credera. "Her appointment reinforces our role as a strategic partner to executives who are rethinking how growth, marketing, and operations function in an AI-driven world."

About Credera

As Omnicom's enterprise transformation consultancy, Credera operates at the intersection of business strategy, data, technology, and marketing—designing the operating foundations that enable intelligent growth. With more than 4,000 consultants worldwide, Credera partners with enterprises to build scalable, AI-ready systems and operating models that deliver measurable, sustainable business outcomes.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world-class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.