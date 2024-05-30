Omnicom Appoints Mazen Abd Rabbo as SVP of Newly Formed Omnicom Group Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Chairman and CEO John Wren today named Mazen Abd Rabbo as Senior Vice President of the newly formed Omnicom Qatar. Abd Rabbo will oversee Omnicom's agencies in the country, focusing on talent, cross agency collaboration, and innovation to drive growth in the Middle East.

Abd Rabbo will be responsible for bringing together the power of Omnicom to provide exceptional integrated solutions to meet the needs of current and prospective clients in Qatar and worldwide. He will leverage the top talent housed within Omnicom's leading local agencies Auditoire, OMD, and OPRG agencies, and work in partnership with other Omnicom agencies in the Middle East to further strengthen the group's comprehensive offering in Qatar.

"This is an exciting opportunity to build Omnicom's presence in a country with real momentum. Qatar has wisely positioned itself within the region by taking a lead in international business while focusing on technology and entrepreneurship," says John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom.

With an impressive tenure of more than 15 years in the event planning business and having resided in Qatar since 2008, Abd Rabbo has been integral to the execution of many of the country's highest-profile events. Most recently, he held leadership positions at Omnicom's event marketing agency Auditoire, serving as Vice President for the Middle East and Managing Director of the Qatar office. His expertise extends across a broad spectrum of industry sectors and has provided a vast range of abilities, including planning national legacy and cultural events, boosting tourism through large-scale sports ceremonies and fan zones, curating luxury brand exhibitions, and exploring the technology space.

Wren continues, "By centralizing the leadership under Mazen, we can continue to build on our agencies' strong foundations while coming together as Omnicom to deliver a wider breadth of capability and scale for our clients in Qatar and globally. Mazen brings deep expertise in the region, and I am confident our Qatar operations is primed to thrive under his leadership."

Speaking about this development, Mazen Abd Rabbo said, "I'm thrilled to begin this exciting new chapter at the helm of Omnicom Qatar. The country has witnessed tremendous growth during my time in Doha, and the future looks incredibly promising. Omnicom's presence in the market will undoubtedly flourish, with its wealth of talented individuals and communication experts whom I am proud to represent in Qatar."

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.