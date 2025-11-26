Omnicom Completes Acquisition of Interpublic, Forming the World's Leading Marketing and Sales Company, Built for Intelligent Growth in the Next Era

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the other closing conditions. The combination creates the world's leading marketing and sales company built for intelligent growth in the next era.

The new Omnicom unites the industry's most comprehensive and connected portfolio of capabilities, all powered by Omni, its advanced intelligence platform. It reimagines how data, creativity, and technology combine with exceptional talent to help clients address their most critical growth priorities.

"This is a defining moment for our company and our industry," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "With the completion of the deal, Omnicom is setting a new standard for modern marketing and sales leadership -- creating stronger brands, delivering superior business outcomes, and driving sustainable growth. We're excited about this next chapter. I want to thank our people, clients, and shareholders for the trust they have placed in us."

Under the terms of the agreement, Interpublic shareholders received 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they owned. Legacy Omnicom shareholders own approximately 60.6% of the combined company and legacy Interpublic shareholders own approximately 39.4%, on a fully diluted basis. The combined company, with a pro forma combined revenue in excess of $25 billion, will trade under the OMC ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

As previously announced, John Wren remains Chairman & CEO, Phil Angelastro remains EVP & CFO, and Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm serve as Co-Presidents and COOs. Philippe Krakowsky, Patrick Moore and E. Lee Wyatt Jr. have also joined the Omnicom Board of Directors. The company's full leadership team will be announced on December 1, 2025.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world-class agency brands, exceptional talent and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding and experiential to address clients' critical growth priorities and deliver sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.omc.com .

