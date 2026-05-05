Omnicom Declares Dividend

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Omnicom Group Inc.

May 05, 2026, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 80 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2026 to Omnicom common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2026.

About Omnicom
Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni and its proprietary data and identity, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world‑class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

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