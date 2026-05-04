Omnicom Elevates Christine Gambino to CEO of Omni Platform

Flywheel CEO Alex McCord Assumes Leadership of Omnicom Commerce

Duncan Painter Steps Down to Pursue UK-Based Opportunity

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), the world's leading marketing and sales company, today announced it has elevated Christine Gambino to Chief Executive Officer of Omni, effective immediately. She succeeds Duncan Painter, who is stepping down to pursue a senior executive opportunity in the United Kingdom, his home country.

Gambino brings extensive expertise to this role. As Chief Operating Officer of Omni, she oversaw operations for a team of more than 1,000 product and technology leaders dedicated to building Omnicom's marketing and sales intelligence platform. In her new role as CEO, she will drive Omni's continued development, ensuring its evolution delivers strategic value to clients and Omnicom teams.

Prior to Omni, Gambino spent six years at Flywheel. There, she led engineering, product, and data science teams and drove key innovations in automation and predictive analytics. She previously held roles at Under Armour, UPS, and CasSevern—building a strong foundation in technology, product development, and operational excellence.

"It's an honor to lead Omni at this pivotal moment when the platform is serving as a shared resource for the new Omnicom," said Gambino. "Duncan has created an exceptional foundation, and I'm grateful for his partnership and leadership as we now accelerate adoption across the organization. I look forward to ensuring teams across every discipline can leverage Omni's integrated capabilities to deliver measurable impact for clients."

Omnicom Commerce, also previously under Painter, will now be led by Alex McCord, who will oversee its operations and growth while continuing as CEO of Flywheel. With 15 years of experience in the commerce industry, McCord has built a reputation for driving transformative growth by seamlessly integrating technology, data, and strategic insights to elevate sales and brand performance.

"I'm proud of how swiftly we launched the next generation of Omni following the Interpublic acquisition, establishing it as a unified asset for the combined group. Christine was central to that effort and brings a deep understanding of the platform to drive Omni to its next phase," said Painter. "Additionally, Alex has been instrumental in shaping Flywheel into an industry leader and brings deep commerce expertise to strengthen Omnicom Commerce. I have complete confidence in both of them to accelerate impact across Omnicom as I move into my next chapter in the UK, where I'll be closer to my family."

Omni and Flywheel will continue to operate as a core part of Omnicom's Integrated Media capabilities.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni and its proprietary data and identity, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world–class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.