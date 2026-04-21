Omnicom Expands Adobe Partnership to Drive Industry-Specific AI-Powered Marketing Transformation

Omnicom to Launch New Enterprise Agentic Operating Model Solution powered by Omni Across Retail, Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Adobe Summit, Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), the world's leading marketing and sales company, today announced an expansion of its long-standing global partnership with Adobe to co-develop an enterprise-grade, industry-specialized AI Agentic Operating Model solution. Omnicom will bring this solution to market by integrating Omni, its proprietary marketing and sales platform, and its agentic framework with Adobe's enterprise marketing and creative technology stack. Designed for global brands, the solution enables orchestration across strategy, creative development, planning, activation, and measurement at enterprise scale. Its component-based architecture can be rapidly deployed across specific use cases and is anchored by a client specific knowledge graph powered by Omni.

The partnership directly addresses a market challenge: most AI marketing solutions remain disconnected point tools that lack enterprise governance, vertical specialization, and true orchestration. The Agentic Operating Model solves this by creating a unified, managed solution built on Adobe technology and designed specifically for Retail, Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive enterprises.

Over the next 12 months, Omnicom will design, architect, and operationalize the industry focused solution across five core use cases: end-to-end customer experience, omni channel planning, total creative workflow, .com, and email. The solution will feature seamless data exchanges between Adobe products, Omni's powerful connected platform layer and its agentic infrastructure, delivering predictive growth at enterprise scale.

Omnicom's Precision Marketing Capability will lead the design, build, and operationalization of the Agentic operating model and development of new agents, delivering them as a managed service tailored to each vertical's specific workflows and governance requirements.

Differentiated Approach to Enterprise AI Adoption

Unlike point solutions, this solution eliminates vendor fragmentation through a single branded offering sold directly to enterprises and managed as a service. The platform integrates Omnicom's specialized agency capabilities, providing deep vertical expertise and compliance frameworks critical to regulated industries, with Adobe's world-class content and data orchestration capabilities. Omni, powered by Acxiom Real ID's privacy-first identity foundation of 2.6 billion verified global IDs enriched with cultural, media, and commerce signals, further strengthens the ecosystem by accelerating audience activation and enabling sophisticated segmentation. This unified data layer flowing into Adobe Real-Time CDP solves cold-start challenges while providing a single source of truth across every team, from brief to activation.

"This expanded partnership fundamentally changes what's possible for CMOs today," said Luke Taylor, CEO, Omnicom Precision Marketing. "We're not bolting AI onto existing workflows, we're building production-ready systems for our clients that handle the full marketing journey, from strategy through measurement. By combining Adobe's platform, Omni's unified data layer and agentic capabilities, and our vertical expertise, we're delivering an agentic operating model that enterprise teams can actually trust and scale."

"Our clients don't want another AI vendor adding complexity to their operations. They want systems built for enterprise reality: governance at scale, vertical specialization, and the ability to move from brief to activation without multiple tool switches," said Paolo Yuvienco, Chief Technology Officer at Omnicom. "This co-innovation with Adobe lets us deliver exactly that."

Strategic Go-To-Market and Operations

Omnicom is establishing a Center of Excellence to operationalize the Agentic Operating Model solution, with comprehensive go-to-market acceleration across its four target verticals.

"This co-innovation brings together what enterprises need most: deep vertical expertise and a production-ready solution built for scale. By combining Adobe's technology with Omnicom's capabilities, we're enabling CMOs to deploy AI at scale and rapidly move from proof of concept to competitive advantage," said Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise, Adobe.

The expanded partnership reflects Omnicom's commitment to advancing how agencies harness AI at enterprise scale. By embedding Adobe technology at the core of its operations and maintaining tight alignment through joint governance and strategic planning, both companies are accelerating the path from marketing strategy to production workflows powered by responsible, governed generative AI.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni and its proprietary data and identity, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world–class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.