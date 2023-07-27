Omnicom Expands Connected Commerce and Retail Media Footprint with Acquisition of Brazilian-based Agencies Outpromo and Global Shopper

Omnicom Group Inc.

27 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK and SAO PAOLO , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced its media services division, Omnicom Media Group, has acquired Outpromo and Global Shopper, two of Brazil's leading connected commerce and retail media agencies. The acquisitions create the foundation for a dedicated, end-to-end e-commerce and retail media performance agency in the Brazilian market for Omnicom Media Group.  

Outpromo was founded in Sao Paolo in 1999 as a shopper marketing agency. Over its two-plus decades, the agency has evolved and expanded its offer to become a leader in building and growing brands in an omni-commerce world. Its 250 professionals deliver specialty services – including retail e-marketing, e-commerce, social commerce and retail media – to clients across the food and beverage, household products and skincare categories, among others. Outpromo has operated as a partner to Omnicom agencies in Brazil since 2014 and shares clients like Adidas, Heineken, and P&G, among others.

Global Shopper's offer to brands is concentrated around three fundamental pillars: commerce, innovation and digital transformation. From its Sao Paulo headquarters, Global Shopper's 50+ professionals deliver frictionless, always-on experiences between brands and consumers, creating a constant and efficient presence in the lives of their customers across a broad spectrum of consumer product categories, including food and beverage, health and beauty, footwear, and electronics. 

Ricardo Franken, CEO of Outpromo, and Mauricio Gallian, CEO of Global Shopper, will retain a minority stake in the companies and will continue to serve in their current roles.

"We have known Mauricio and Ricardo for many years, and they have been terrific partners to Omnicom agencies," said Omnicom Media Group CEO Florian Adamski. "With Global Shopper and Outpromo now part of our group, OMG is gaining deep commerce and retail media expertise in Latin America's largest market. Connecting this expertise with Omni Commerce will create end-to-end solutions that enable always-on insights, activation, optimization and attribution across the entire commerce landscape. The result is better commerce outcomes for clients – theirs, ours, those that we currently share and those that we will win together."

"Omnicom Media Group and Global Shopper share a view of the commerce landscape as a constantly evolving integrated ecosystem of services and partnerships, where the best data, technology and talent combine to deliver consumer experiences that drive sales and grow share," says Global Shopper CEO Mauricio Gallian. "From this common perspective, we will partner to advance our clients' results not only in conversion but also in awareness and consideration through a full funnel view and a deep understanding of the entire consumer journey."  

Outpromo CEO Riccardo Franken added, "The combination of our category and regional expertise and Omnicom Media Group's industry leading tools and technology, powered by Omni, translates to a big win for our clients and our people."  

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. 

About Omnicom Media Group 
Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) – delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients, and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 23,000 people serving the world's leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe. 

About Outpromo
Outpromo is an omnichannel commerce agency specializing in planning and activating brand experiences across physical and digital environments. Outpromo promotes brand and consumer engagement through a tailor-made approach integrating Growth Strategy, Growth Marketing and Growth Sciences to deliver better outcomes to clients. Founded in Sao Paolo in 1999, Outpromo's 250 professional deliver specialty services – including retail e-marketing, e-commerce, social commerce and retail media – to clients across the food and beverage, household products and skincare categories, among others. Outpromo serves brands such as Adidas, Diageo, Heineken, Heinz, L'Occitane, Nivea, P&G and Reckitt. 

About Global Shopper
Global Shopper is a connected commerce agency with a unique approach to driving brand growth. Global Shopper's offer to brands is concentrated around three fundamental pillars: commerce, innovation, and digital transformation. From its Sao Paulo headquarters, Global Shopper's 50+ professionals deliver frictionless, always-on experiences between brands and consumers, creating a constant and efficient presence in the lives of their customers across a broad spectrum of consumer product categories. Global Shopper serves as a connected commerce agency for clients such as: C&A, J&J, and Sanoifi, among others.

