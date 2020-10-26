Omnicom Health Group names Gena M. Pemberton VP, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Health Group (OHG) announced the addition of Gena M. Pemberton to its leadership team as the Group's VP, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. She joins a network of healthcare communications professionals committed to creating an inclusive, supportive work environment where all employees are valued, accepted and have equal access to rewarding career opportunities and growth.

Pemberton will lead the implementation of Omnicom's OPEN 2.0 action plan and OHG's ongoing effort to aggressively increase diversity across all employee levels, partnering with OHG's agency leaders, Talent Resource Groups (including the Black Collective and OHG Voices) and Talent Acquisition Group to achieve this goal. Pemberton will report to Carolyn Bartholdson, Chief Human Resources Officer of Omnicom Health Group.

"I'm thrilled to be joining OHG, and to bring my passions for diversity, healthcare, and communications together in order to make OHG an even more inclusive professional community," said Pemberton. "I love OHG's commitment to being the 'Best of Health,' and I look forward to helping us become the best in terms of diversity."

Pemberton brings more than 20 years of corporate talent experience to her new role at OHG from previous positions at Johnson & Johnson and Motorola. "Gina's direct experience in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—combined with her recruiting and finance experience—make her a uniquely qualified practitioner who can help us make real change happen," noted Ed Wise, CEO of Omnicom Health Group.

Over the past 13 years at Johnson & Johnson, Pemberton helped develop several initiatives to support the recruitment and development of diverse talent. Her work led to a 25% increase in diverse hires, a novel training program designed to remove bias during candidate selection, and the establishment of the Finance African Ancestry Leadership Council, a Johnson & Johnson employee resource group.

Most recently, she has served as a Senior DEI Consultant at the Alliance for Inclusive Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), a program led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). She is also a dedicated volunteer and is currently serving as the President for the National Hampton Alumni Association, Inc. Pemberton earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Hampton University, an MBA from University of Phoenix, and a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate from Cornell University.

About Omnicom Health Group

Omnicom Health Group ( www.omnicomhealthgroup.com ) is a global collective of communications companies with more than 4,600 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. It provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries through a combination of specialized agencies, customized client solutions, and collaborations with other Omnicom network agencies. Organized around four customer groups—healthcare professionals, patients, payers, and medical, evidence, and regulatory stakeholders—Omnicom Health Group serves more than 150 clients in over 55 offices worldwide. Omnicom Health Group believes it brings the best talent to the work it does by amplifying underrepresented voices, actively providing platforms for connection and development, and pursuing diverse representation in its talent pipeline.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

