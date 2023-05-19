Omnicom Named Creative Holding Company of the Year in The One Show 2023

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has been named Creative Holding Company of the Year in The One Show 2023. This marks the sixth time within the past decade that Omnicom has won the top spot.

The One Show is the world's most prestigious award show in advertising, design and digital marketing. It is produced annually by The One Club for Creativity, the world's foremost non-profit organization whose mission is to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community. Now in its 50th year, The One Show has a rich legacy of honoring some of the most groundbreaking ideas, created by some of the most remarkable minds in creativity.

Creative Holding Company of the Year is awarded to the Agency Holding Company that garners the most points overall for winning entries. Three Omnicom agency networks – DDB Worldwide, TBWA\Worldwide and BBDO Worldwide – helped contribute to this recognition by placing within the top five of the Network of the Year category. At the agency level, BBDO Canada was named Agency of the Year.

"For 50 years, The One Show has honored exceptional work deemed as the best of the best in our industry," commented John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "I'm proud of our leading-edge agencies who consistently top the charts by creating brilliant work that has an impact on our clients' brands and businesses. Our 'Holding Company of the Year' ranking doesn't mean anything without their genius, and I congratulate them all on their individual wins."

"Our esteemed juries rightly recognized the stellar creative work of Omnicom agencies around the world," said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity, producers of The One Show.  "We congratulate all agencies within the global holding company, in particular BBDO Canada for being our 2023 Agency of the Year."

This marks the second consecutive year that Omnicom claimed the most points out of the thousands of agencies, nonprofits, corporations, and individuals from around the world who entered The One Show. The win follows on the heels of Omnicom being named Ad Age's Holding Company of the Year for the publication's 2023 A-List and Creativity Awards. Shortly before that, Omnicom was named the World's Most Effective Agency Holding Company in the 2021 Global Effie Effectiveness Index.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

