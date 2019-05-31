Omnicom Names Eric Huttner Senior Vice President, Finance

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. today announced the promotion of Eric Huttner to Senior Vice President, Finance, reporting to Phil Angelastro, Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Huttner joined Omnicom's Treasury Organization in 2002 with global responsibility for corporate finance and capital markets. Since then, Mr. Huttner has managed Omnicom's revolving credit facility, short-term lines of credit, bank relationships, public debt issuance, equipment leasing, interest rate derivatives, commercial paper program, rating agency relationships, share repurchase programs and defined benefit plans. Mr. Huttner will be transitioning his corporate finance and capital markets responsibilities to Rochelle Tarlowe, newly appointed Treasurer of Omnicom, and he will continue to work with Mr. Angelastro on key strategic initiatives at the holding company.

"Eric has played a key role in providing the company with a solid capital structure and liquidity position, leading all of our all debt and bank financings since joining Omnicom," said Mr. Angelastro. "Further, Eric has helped us generate substantial shareholder value through cost-saving initiatives, most importantly through our portfolio of technology equipment leasing programs. I look forward to continuing to work with Eric in his new assignment."

Prior to joining Omnicom, Mr. Huttner spent most of his career as a Managing Director of Global Relationship Banking at Citigroup, where he was responsible for marketing a full range of corporate and investment banking products to clients in the media and communications sector.

Mr. Huttner serves on the Finance Committee of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (AAAA), the industry's trade association, and on the Board of Directors of AAAA Benefits Inc. He is a member of the President's Council of Plymouth State University in New Hampshire where he is involved with development activities. Mr. Huttner holds BS and MBA degrees from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

