Omnicom Names Gregory Lundberg Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced Gregory Lundberg will join the group as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, Lundberg will be responsible for managing all Omnicom investor relations activities with the financial and investment communities. Lundberg will report directly to Omnicom Group's Chief Financial Officer Phil Angelastro. The appointment is effective August 16th.

Lundberg joins Omnicom from Outfront Media Inc. (formerly part of ViacomCBS) where he served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, ESG, and Financial Planning & Analysis. There, he guided all investor activities for the company's 2014 IPO and led the company's earnings process, financial communications and investor outreach. In addition, he advocated for and led the company's first Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) committee and created its first public report.

"Given Greg's extensive experience with the investor and analyst community – and deep experience in the media and communications sectors – we are confident he will be able to build and maintain strong relationships on our behalf with our investors and the financial community," said Angelastro. "As we rebound from the effects of the pandemic, it's more important than ever that we have someone of Greg's stature to communicate our vision and values to our key stakeholders."

Prior to Outfront Media, Lundberg held Investor Relations titles at iHeart Media, Clear Channel Outdoor and Frontier Communications. He also has extensive equity research analyst and banking experience at companies such as Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and BNP Paribas.

Lundberg holds a BA from Colby College, an MBA in Finance from New York University, and he is on the board of directors of the New York chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute.

