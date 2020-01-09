Omnicom Public Relations Group Forms Strategic Alliance with LaVoieHealthScience

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG), a division of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) announced today a strategic alliance with LaVoieHealthScience (LHS) to bring global clients a broader set of integrated health- and science-experienced teams. The alliance combines the scale of OPRG with LHS's capabilities in strategic communications, including investor relations and financial communications as well as expertise in development-stage health and science innovation. The agencies will share client referrals and marketing resources as well as new business development opportunities.

OPRG's combined agency health verticals create an offering called OPRG Health, consisting of 1,200 health consultants across 14 agencies in more than 100 countries globally. As the health landscape becomes increasingly complex and disruption through innovation happening faster than ever before, OPRG Health has been organized to deliver best in class teams of consultants and specialists that can scale quickly worldwide to deliver solutions for any business-defining moment.

"The biotech and life science sector has been key in the year-on-year growth within OPRG's health portfolio," said Paul George, Global Business Leader, Health at Omnicom Public Relations Group. "With LaVoieHealthScience's added expertise, we will deliver to clients a full suite of integrated communications, investor relations, change management, advocacy, policy and marketing services from Series A through IPO, product commercialization and beyond."

"At LaVoieHealthScience, we help health and science companies launch, emerging companies develop, and established companies grow. Our year-on-year growth is being driven by the rapid pace of innovation in the health and science fields fueled by record-breaking annual U.S. healthcare funding levels, market valuations and continued marketing approvals of 48 new medicines in 2019 in the US alone. Providing clients with end-to-end capabilities in global markets is imperative in our agency's strategy and client-service plan," said founder and CEO, Donna L. LaVoie, LaVoieHealthScience. "We've been working together for a year now and formalizing the alliance seemed fitting, given our combined track record of success."

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

About LaVoieHealthScience

LaVoieHealthScience partners with leading health and science brands to build value for their companies, attract capital and reach key stakeholders through integrated communications, access and marketing. The firm provides strategic consulting, public relations, investor relations to build recognition and increase sales and value for health science innovations and has two trademarked methodologies for its strategic communications advisory services. The agency has received over 30 awards in recognition of the work done by its strategic thinkers for health and science industry-leading clients. LHS was inducted in the 2018 Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame List of Fastest Growing Private Companies, as well as ranked on the O'Dwyer's list of 2018 Healthcare Public Relations Firms and on Boston Business Journal's top PR Agencies in Massachusetts.

SOURCE Omnicom Public Relations Group

Related Links

https://www.omnicomprgroup.com/

