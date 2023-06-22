Omnicom Strengthens Partnership with Adobe to Bring Enterprise Generative AI Capabilities to Clients

News provided by

Omnicom Group Inc.

22 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Omnicom becomes first advertising holding company to join the Content Authenticity Initiative

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has further strengthened its partnership with Adobe through a joint initiative that will bring enterprise generative AI capabilities to their shared clients. As the first holding company to have access to Adobe Firefly models, Omnicom will be able to use Adobe Firefly creative generative AI models with Omni data, Omnicom's open operating system, to create on-brand content that helps marketers orchestrate better outcomes.

This access will also allow Omnicom and Adobe to embed the power of Firefly into client ecosystems, allowing for the generation of content in the brand's unique style and brand language using API's to increase automation.

"Firefly is at the forefront of creative intelligence. Leveraging that for our clients will be critical to bring the promise of mass personalization at scale to our client's businesses," said Paolo Yuvienco, EVP, Chief Technology Officer at Omnicom Group. "Adobe is one of our key partners in delivering outstanding creativity and true business outcomes for our clients."

"We're excited to once again have Omnicom join us as an early collaborator and to bring this latest innovation to our shared clients," said Ely Greenfield, Chief Technology Officer at Adobe. "They share our eagerness to be a leader in generative AI and to reinvent the ways our clients can develop and deliver creative content. Their close involvement in our Content Authenticity Initiative indicates they are aligned with our commitment to providing transparency into how content is created."

Omnicom is the first advertising holding company to join the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). Launched in 2019, the CAI is an Adobe-led cross-industry initiative comprised of media and tech companies, NGOs, academics and others focused on increasing trust and transparency in digital content. The CAI is actively partnering across its membership community with over 1,500 partners to ensure the technical innovations are built on ethical foundations. Particularly with the rise of AI-generated content, there is increased momentum around the adoption of Content Credentials, CAI's free, open-source technology, so that creators can receive proper attribution, and consumers can make informed decisions based on facts and origins about the content they see online.

These updates follow on the heels of Omnicom announcing an enterprise licensing deal of Adobe's Content Supply Chain solution. The solution allows Omnicom agencies across the globe to have a unified view of every step of the content process, from planning and production to activation and optimization. Adobe's generative AI offerings, Firefly and Sensei GenAI, are a key part of the solution.

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

Also from this source

Omnicom Enters Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud

With Launch of Omni Commerce, Omnicom Brings Connectivity to Fragmented Investment Landscape

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.