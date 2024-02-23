Omnicom to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced it will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time. Live and archived webcasts will be available on Omnicom's website at investor.omnicomgroup.com.

About Omnicom
Omnicom (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

