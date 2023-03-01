Omnicom to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:50 a.m. Pacific Time. Live and archived webcasts will be available in the investor relations section of www.omnicomgroup.com.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

