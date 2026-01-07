Omnicom Unveils the New Omni: an AI-Driven Marketing Intelligence Platform Delivering Measurable Sales Growth for Brands

Built on the combined strengths of Omnicom and recently acquired Interpublic, the new Omni brings together industry-leading creativity, media, data, and AI to help brands scale and grow at speed in an increasingly complex, platform-dominated marketing ecosystem

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), the world's leading marketing and sales company, today unveiled the next generation of Omni, a marketing intelligence platform that powers Omnicom. Omni integrates Omnicom's Connected Capabilities, the industry's highest-quality data and identity, and leading-edge AI into a single operating system—giving clients a unified foundation to connect strategy, execution, and performance across their entire marketing ecosystem.

Built from the integrated data, technology, and talent of Omnicom and the recently acquired Interpublic—including Acxiom, Flywheel Commerce Cloud, Interact, and Omni's expanded agentic AI framework—this evolution enables data, intelligence, and teams to work as one.

The next generation of Omni builds on proven success with global enterprise clients and now brings together:

The world's most comprehensive identity and data infrastructure (2.6B verified IDs, trillions of signals)

The world's largest media and commerce buying power ($73.5B in annual buying power, #1 in global media clout)

An end-to-end creative and content production infrastructure built to scale personalization and performance with precision

Autonomous agent systems that orchestrate intelligence across creativity, media, commerce and measurement

Together, these capabilities allow clients to move with greater confidence—making better decisions, unlocking bigger ideas, and delivering measurable business outcomes. "Omni connects the full breadth of modern marketing—audience insight, creativity, media, and commerce—into a single, open, and adaptive platform with the clearest view of consumer identity across the entire marketing ecosystem," said Duncan Painter, CEO, Omni. "But its power comes to life through our people. Omni is built to support strategists, creatives, analysts, investment managers, media and commerce traders, and client leaders in doing their best work, not to replace their judgment or imagination."

In the Age of Influence, where attention must be earned and culture moves faster than ever, legacy marketing approaches create friction rather than clarity. Marketers need a unified foundation that bridges strategy and execution – powered by comprehensive data, intelligent decision-making, and the scale today's platforms demand.

Omni delivers that clarity. With a data foundation powered by Acxiom RealID™, real-time commerce signals, and cross-platform identity intelligence, the platform gives teams a reliable, shared view of consumers and performance—transforming insight into decision, decision into action, and action into measurable growth.

"Omnicom's competitive advantage comes from our unmatched Connected Capabilities, and Omni takes them to an entirely new level," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "Our Capabilities will do their best work when they operate on a unified, intelligent platform that breaks down silos, unites teams and systems, and enables them to achieve unprecedented precision and speed. By connecting every element of marketing and sales—from audience insight to sales activation—Omni empowers brands to deliver measurable growth with greater impact."

Five Core Advantages Transforming How Work Gets Done

1. The Strongest Data and Identity

At the heart of Omni's elite data foundation is Acxiom RealID™, the largest and most ethically sourced identity in the industry spanning 2.6 billion verified global IDs. This identity is further enhanced with trillions of media, content, cultural, and commerce signals – including Flywheel Commerce Cloud, the largest digital transaction data set – and the industry's most advanced ID-less solutions. Together, Omnicom's data and identity provide the most comprehensive, high-fidelity view of consumers and their behavior worldwide. This clarity helps teams make sharper strategic decisions, backed by a consistent source of truth from planning through performance.

2. Creativity Amplified, Not Automated

Omni integrates AI-native tools designed to help creative teams move faster while preserving craft and originality. Content systems analyze brand identity, streamline production, and ensure assets are effective and on-brand—leading to 25–55% faster production and meaningful cost savings—all while keeping human creativity firmly in the driver's seat.

3. A More Connected Way of Working

Omni's universal workflow—spanning insights, creative development, media planning, commerce activation, media investment optimization and buying, plus measurement—brings teams together in a truly end-to-end way. Tasks that once required manual handoffs, duplicated work, or complex coordination now flow more naturally, enabling ideas and decisions to build on each other.

4. Intelligence That Supports Decisions, Not Replaces Them

Omni uses AI to surface insights, recommend optimizations, and highlight emerging opportunities—but it does so with transparency and human oversight. Teams remain in full control, using AI as a guide that accelerates understanding and strengthens decision-making.

5. Flexibility That Meets Clients Where They Are

Designed to integrate with existing martech investments, Omni gives clients flexibility and choice. Its open architecture upholds data ownership, accommodates diverse regional and sector-specific requirements, and scales in alignment with each organization's preparedness.

A Platform Built for Marketing Experts, not Machines

At its core, Omni is a platform built for the next era of marketing and sales and designed around Omnicom's integrated growth ecosystems, the next evolution of the agency partner model.

It reduces the complexity that slows decisions. It brings strategy, creativity, and execution closer together. It gives teams more time to think, explore, and make meaningful work. And it helps brands stay connected to the people who matter most: their customers.

The result is every signal, every channel, and every outcome connected in real time – aligning disciplines, connecting every action to growth, and delivering superior results at speed and scale.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world-class agency brands, exceptional talent and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding and experiential to address clients' critical growth priorities and deliver sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.