Omnicom's Credera launches Newcastle office to serve the North East of England

"Launching our Newcastle office marks the start of another exciting chapter in the Credera story," says Chris Dean.

"Recently coined 'the best kept secret in tech', we are delighted to be opening our doors in Newcastle," says Ewan Miller, Managing Director and Newcastle market lead. "Credera's mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, our people, and our community, and following our arrival in the city, we intend to do exactly that."

Invest Newcastle, part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) has been supporting Credera with their move to the North East of England, showcasing the city's position as the UK's Smartest City and one of the top ten most important tech hubs in the country. They also introduced Credera to the North of Tyne Combined Authority where they were able to access an Inward Investment Grant of £1 million to support the creation of 160 high skilled roles.

"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Credera to the region; we've worked side by side with the team and with the wider Omnicom Group, since autumn 2021 when we helped to build the case for this global digital and tech player to locate in Newcastle," said Jen Hartley, Director of Invest Newcastle. "Credera's arrival in the region is significant in terms of our region's reputation as a home of choice for digital and tech sector businesses and is a testament to the quality reputation the region has established worldwide. That reputation will be further boosted by having the name of Credera as part of the sector. We will continue to support their teams as they work to put down roots in the area and reach out to potential team members with their offering of high-quality roles across a range of disciplines."

Credera is actively recruiting experienced consultants and engineers with expertise in cloud, data, and software engineering, who are looking for a fast-growing, mission-driven, and values-oriented firm. The consultancy is also expanding their program management services and are recruiting skilled PMO consultants to support large scale transformations. Credera will continue to focus on growing leaders through mentorship and continuing education opportunities.

Headquartered in Dallas, US, Credera's growing global team of talented consultants in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Singapore drive impact for companies around the world. An award-winning consultancy with a tight-knit culture, Credera has consistently been named a Great Place to Work for six years running. The company also had recent success in winning the 'Outstanding Diversity Network of the Year Award' at the Women in IT Awards 2022.

About Credera

Credera (credera.com) is a consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our approximately 3,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from FTSE 100 companies and public sector giants to emerging industry leaders from strategy to execution to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlock extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact on our clients, people, and communities.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence, and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, AdTech / MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modelling, and digital experience design and development. At the core of these services is Omni, a proprietary marketing orchestration system that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data from first-, second- and third-party sources to deliver a single view of consumers and better intelligence and outcomes for our clients. Credera is part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Invest Newcastle

Part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative, Invest Newcastle drive and deliver economic growth in Newcastle and Gateshead. They secure capital investment, work to attract new businesses, and create jobs. They help businesses to locate, expand and thrive through a bespoke range of services. They champion the region and its strengths on a national and international stage, promoting Newcastle as a city to collaborate, innovate and thrive. Since it was established in 2013, it has supported more than 200 new businesses to relocate or expand, helping to create and safeguard more than 11,000 jobs. investnewcastle.com

